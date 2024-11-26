RWE to harness AI-driven weather modelling with HPE Private Cloud AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that RWE, a leading company in the field of renewable energy, has selected HPE Private Cloud AI to unlock new intelligence from weather data. Researchers at RWE’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Laboratory will utilise the AI-optimised, turnkey private cloud to evaluate, fine tune and inference weather models, harnessing cutting-edge AI to enhance operational decision-making and their global renewable energy leadership.

“As a leading provider of renewable energy, RWE is at the forefront of balancing the increasing power demands of the modern world with the societal challenge of protecting the climate,” said Simon Tarplee, Head of Commercial AI at RWE Supply & Trading. “We see AI as a key enabler that allows us to optimise our processes and create new, sustainable solutions, and set the ambitious goal to have a production training capable solution in-place by the end of 2024. With HPE Private Cloud AI, we will have a turnkey solution that helps us to improve our forecast accuracy and optimise energy resource management globally.”

With its investment and growth strategy Growing Green, RWE is contributing significantly to the success of the energy transition and is expanding its generation portfolio by building new Onshore and Offshore Wind and Solar parks and batteries. The company is decarbonising its business in line with the 1.5-degree reduction pathway and will be net zero by 2040. To achieve this, RWE is tapping into the vast potential of advanced AI to reach new levels of efficiency. Here, the advancement of weather modelling is a top priority, as weather is a fundamental driver of energy supply and demand, be it for consumption or production.

“The ability to fine tune and inference AI-driven weather models will be a key enabler to unlock higher efficiencies for RWE’s renewable energy portfolio and will give them a significant competitive advantage in the market,” said Fidelma Russo, EVP & GM, Hybrid Cloud & CTO at HPE. “HPE Private Cloud AI is a unique turnkey solution that enables RWE’s researchers to reach the market quicker and handle massive datasets.”

With HPE Private Cloud AI, a key offering of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, RWE chose a private cloud solution that can be deployed in just three clicks, seamlessly handle the volume of data required for weather models and efficiently extract information with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). With an on-premise solution, RWE’s researchers can quickly and easily deploy new private cloud AI infrastructure within their own policies, making it possible for them to experiment and scale AI projects and models more quickly across domains and regions.

HPE Private Cloud AI, which was co-developed with NVIDIA, will provide RWE with a platform-based experience through the HPE GreenLake cloud. This will enable the team to manage and observe infrastructure, automate processes, and orchestrate endpoints, workloads and data, including sustainability metrics. With this, the research team can fully focus on the model development, accelerating the time to market, providing RWE with a competitive advantage in their market