SafeHouse Tech’s Founders Featured in Entrepreneur India’s 35 Under 35

Recently, Entrepreneur India released the list of 35 Under 35 class of 2023 featuring SafeHouse Tech’s three founders, Aditya Narang, Liad Herman, and Miri Yudovich. The annual recognition features India’s most remarkable entrepreneurs who have inspired the next generation through their unwavering dedication to their businesses and the market.

On being featured in “EI 35 under 35 list” said Aditya Narang, Co-Founder and CBO, SafeHouse Tech said, “It’s truly an honor to be acknowledged by EI 35 Under 35. Our mission at SafeHouse is to provide digital safety for everyone online, and while this recognition increases belief and amplifies our message it always represents the output of our team in India and Israel.”. He further added, “We are proud to be making a positive impact in the cybersecurity space and look forward to continuing to provide innovative offerings to meet the evolving needs of our users.”

SafeHouse Tech has doubled its user base in India, from protecting 1.2 million users in January 2022 to 2.5 million users by December 2022. The company also plans to expand its operations in South East Asia starting with an office in Bangkok (Thailand).

Simultaneously, SafeHouse will be expanding to the West with one office opened in Berlin (Germany) to start developing sales in the DACH region covering Switzerland and Austria as well.