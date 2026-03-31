The SAHIT Knowledge Report, unveiled by Jitendra Singh, presents a data-driven assessment of the barriers limiting women’s participation in India’s workforce, while underscoring the economic opportunity tied to greater inclusion.

One of the report’s key findings indicates that India could unlock a potential 27% increase in GDP by closing the gender gap in the formal labour force. The analysis positions gender inclusion not only as a social imperative but also as a critical lever for economic growth.

At the same time, the report highlights a significant awareness gap in existing workplace inclusion frameworks. While 57% of women are reported to benefit from such policies, fewer than one-third are adequately informed about them. This disconnect points to the need for stronger communication, better policy visibility, and more effective institutional alignment to ensure intended outcomes are realised.

The findings also draw attention to structural challenges that go beyond access, including the need for women to participate more actively in decision-making roles across sectors. Founded by Subi Chaturvedi, SAHIT’s broader focus aligns with this shift—from enabling participation to influencing policy, platforms, and capital flows.

Additionally, the report underscores the importance of cross-sector collaboration between government, academia, and industry to address systemic barriers. It calls for a more coordinated approach to translating policy intent into measurable outcomes, particularly in the context of India’s long-term economic and digital growth trajectory.

Overall, the report frames gender parity as both an inclusion challenge and a strategic economic opportunity, emphasising that bridging the gap will require not just policy interventions, but also sustained awareness, institutional accountability, and leadership representation.