Salesforce collaborates with NIET to set up Tableau Lab focused on agentic analytics skills

Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology (NIET), Greater Noida, has announced a collaboration with Salesforce to establish a Tableau Lab on campus, aimed at strengthening data literacy and analytics capabilities among students.

The initiative is positioned as a response to India’s growing demand for data-skilled professionals and will provide students with hands-on exposure to Tableau, Salesforce’s AI-first analytics platform. According to the institutions, the lab will place a specific emphasis on agentic analytics, enabling students to move beyond traditional dashboards toward autonomous, insight-driven decision workflows.

Curriculum co-designed with focus on AI-led analytics

As part of the collaboration, Salesforce will co-design the curriculum for the Tableau Lab and provide faculty training. The curriculum is intended to introduce students to AI-driven analytics concepts, including conversational data exploration through Tableau Agent.

Students will engage in lectures, tutorials and hands-on exercises focused on natural language interaction with data, as well as techniques such as Q&A calibration to improve the accuracy and relevance of AI-generated insights. The lab is expected to support learning across business intelligence, analytics and decision-making use cases.

Addressing the data skills gap

Commenting on the collaboration, Romil Agarwal, VP, Sales, Salesforce India, said, “For a nation as vast and diverse as India, data is more than just information—it’s the very language of our progress. The ability to harness an agentic data landscape, where AI doesn’t just show us insights but proactively acts upon them, is one of the most critical skills for the future. India’s vast talent pool holds immense potential, and initiatives like the Tableau Lab are empowering students to master these agentic workflows, unlocking their potential to become the next generation of leaders. We are thrilled to collaborate with NIET to inspire and equip these young professionals to drive meaningful, autonomous impact across industries.”

From NIET’s perspective, the lab is part of a broader effort to align academic programs with industry requirements. Dr. Neema Agarwal, Additional Managing Director, NIET Greater Noida, said, “At NIET, we are committed to equipping our students with the skills and mindset to lead in a data-driven world. The Tableau Lab initiative is a part of our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with industry-aligned education. By collaborating with Salesforce, we are giving our students the opportunity to explore new ways of thinking with data, develop analytical confidence, and embrace innovation and insight as drivers of real-world impact.”

She added, “Salesforce and Tableau offer cutting-edge AI and analytics capabilities through platforms like Agentforce and Tableau Next. Their solutions also provide enterprise-grade security and scalability powered by Salesforce Hyperforce and Data Cloud. This partnership ensures students gain access to these latest innovations, preparing them for the future of work.”

Broader access across programs

The Tableau Lab will be accessible to students across undergraduate, postgraduate and research programs, reflecting the growing relevance of analytics across disciplines. According to NIET, the initiative is designed to ensure broad exposure to data analytics and visualisation skills, which are increasingly essential across sectors.

Dr. Vinod M Kapse, Director, NIET Greater Noida, said, “This partnership strengthens NIET’s goal of bridging the gap between academic learning and industry expectations. Collaborations with global technology leaders like Salesforce enables us to offer students internships, live projects, and industry-recognised certifications, significantly enhancing their employability. With platforms like Tableau Cloud and Data Cloud, we can build scalable, secure, and AI-powered learning environments that support personalised learning paths, real-time feedback, and performance tracking.”

Dr. Anil Kumar Ahlawat, Director (Academics), NIET Greater Noida, added, “Data analytics and visualisation have become essential to decision-making across every industry. The Tableau Lab will therefore be accessible to students across all programs and degree levels—from undergraduate to postgraduate and research – ensuring broad-based exposure to these critical skills. Our collaboration with Salesforce and Tableau reflects NIET’s commitment to aligning education with the evolving demands of the digital economy. By integrating these platforms into our curriculum, we are giving students hands-on experience in CRM, cloud technologies, data visualisation, and analytics – skills that are in high demand across sectors including IT, finance, healthcare, and retail.”

Industry–academia collaboration around analytics

The Tableau Lab reflects a growing trend of closer collaboration between academia and technology providers to address skill gaps in data, analytics and AI. For NIET, the initiative aligns with its goal of embedding analytics literacy across disciplines. For Salesforce, it supports efforts to build a workforce capable of working with data and AI-driven systems.

Together, the collaboration highlights how educational institutions and industry players are working to prepare students for roles where analytics, AI and data-driven decision-making are becoming foundational to the future of work.