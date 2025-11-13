Salesforce Commits to Training 100,000 Learners in 2026, under the ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’ Program

Salesforce recently announced its collaboration with SmartBridge, a talent accelerator and edtech organization, to support the ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’ program, a nationwide AI skilling initiative that will equip learners across India with future-ready AI skills. The program will target learners from academia and industry, leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform to deliver high-quality AI training to 100,000 learners by the end of 2026.

Led by Smartbridge, Salesforce will contribute to the shared vision of the ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’, delivering future-ready digital education, bridging the critical gap between academia and the workforce. Through Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, the program will give learners hands-on experience with a blended program of live expert sessions and self-paced learning that will deliver scalable AI training. Upon completion, participants receive digital credentials validating their expertise in AI-driven business applications. With a strong emphasis on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the initiative will build a robust AI talent pool by helping learners earn the “Agentblazer Champion Level” enhancing employability through industry-aligned, hands-on learning.

The initiative also advances Salesforce’s vision to empower the workforce for the AI era and bridge the growing skills gap, while offering learners exposure to Agentforce – an enterprise-grade system for agentic AI, built on Salesforce’s unified platform, which enables companies to become Agentic Enterprises.

Trailhead breaks down the barriers to learning, where individuals can learn in-demand skills, earn resume-worthy certifications, and connect with the Salesforce community. With 3.9 million Trailblazers and growing, India is one of the most vibrant, dynamic communities in the Salesforce ecosystem. Till date, 3000+ colleges in India leverage Trailhead to empower thousands of students and educators to deliver critical AI and CRM skills.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said, “India, with its immense talent pool, is not just participating in the global AI transformation—it is poised to lead it. Unlocking this unprecedented AI opportunity requires equipping our people with future-ready AI skills to innovate and build the future. Our partnership with SmartBridge furthers the IndiaAI mission and embodies Salesforce’s deep commitment to fostering trusted, inclusive innovation, particularly in this agentic era, building a future where AI empowers everyone.”

Amarendar Katkam, Founder & CEO, SmartBridge, said: “At SmartBridge, our mission has always been to bridge the gap between academia and industry by making emerging technology skills accessible to all. Partnering with Salesforce and IndiaAI allows us to scale this vision nationwide – empowering students, educators, and professionals with the practical, job-ready AI skills needed to thrive in the future workforce.”

Smt. Kavita Bhatia, Group Coordinator (AI & ET Div., MeitY) & COO, IndiaAI, said, “India’s youth are the driving force of our AI future. Through the YuvaAI program under the IndiaAI Mission, we aim to unlock their potential with the right skills and opportunities. ‘YuvaAI Bharat: GenAI Skill Catalyst’ reflects this spirit—bringing together government, academia, and industry to inspire and train the next generation of AI innovators. We welcome partners like Salesforce and SmartBridge in shaping this transformative journey.”