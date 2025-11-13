Inside Angel One’s AI-powered fintech transformation: Building a leading financial SuperApp

In an era where technology continues to redefine the financial landscape, Angel One stands at the forefront of innovation- building a seamless, data-driven ecosystem that empowers investors across India. Once recognised primarily as a brokerage house, the company has evolved into a full-fledged fintech powerhouse, uniting cutting-edge engineering, AI-led personalisation, and a product-first philosophy to deliver a truly integrated financial experience.

In this exclusive interview, Ravish Sinha, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Angel One, shares insights into the company’s technology-led transformation, the architectural principles behind its scale and reliability, and how a culture of innovation and empathy is driving Angel One’s mission to become India’s most trusted financial SuperApp.

How do you align product vision, execution, and go-to-market strategy while ensuring measurable value for clients?

At Angel One, we have developed a unified, data-driven framework that seamlessly integrates our product vision, execution, and go-to-market strategy. It all begins with a clear north star, to build a comprehensive financial SuperApp that supports investors throughout every stage of their journey. From there, disciplined execution guarantees performance and reliability through low-latency, fault-tolerant systems supported by real-time monitoring.

Our go-to-market approach is equally deliberate, driven by AI-led personalisation and carefully controlled feature rollouts, ensuring each launch is timely, relevant, and high-impact. Finally, measurable client value completes the loop. We track NPS alongside P&L, contact ratios, and behavioural analytics to ensure every initiative delivers genuine, sustained benefit to our clients.

What key architectural choices enable Angel One to handle peak trading loads with low latency?

Peak market hours truly test the robustness of a trading platform. Our architecture is built for precisely those moments, optimised for speed, scalability, and reliability. We retain our core trading engines on-premises to maintain strict latency control, while non-core systems operate on a hybrid cloud.

The platform has been purposefully designed on a cell-based (sharded) structure, allowing horizontal scaling and isolating potential points of failure. Our backend, written in Go, efficiently handles over three million requests per second through lightweight concurrency.

We also employ an in-memory routing layer to stream live market data through WebSockets in real time. Staying true to our philosophy of “healthy distrust,” every external dependency is sandboxed, ensuring no third-party lag impacts execution speed.

How are you using data to personalise user journeys and improve investment outcomes?

Personalisation is no longer a feature, it is the foundation of our client engagement strategy. At Angel One, AI, ML, and GenAI technologies operate behind the scenes to craft unique experiences for each user. The app evolves dynamically, offering first-time investors simple prompts such as “Add Funds”, while providing active traders with instant access to advanced charts and analytics.

Our systems process over two billion events daily, enabling real-time insights and adaptive recommendations. This personalisation extends across every vertical, curated SIP baskets for mutual fund investors, intuitive screeners for F&O traders, and contextual nudges to encourage better financial habits. Even onboarding is tailored, featuring personalised videos that greet new users by name, fostering a sense of connection from the very beginning.

How do you balance adopting new technology with enhancing existing systems to drive business impact?

Balancing innovation with stability requires understanding where modernisation creates value and where resilience must take precedence. We follow a dual-track approach, “ruggedising” legacy systems while “modernising incrementally.” Core transactional systems, such as our trading engine, are continually optimised for speed and volume without radical redesigns, ensuring uninterrupted performance.

Simultaneously, we leverage modern cloud-native frameworks and API gateways to evolve older codebases gradually via the Strangler Fig pattern, allowing new microservices to coexist seamlessly with legacy systems. This approach has enabled major initiatives such as KYC 2.0, which made onboarding fully self-service and contactless, and NXT 2.0, our partner platform for digital client acquisition and servicing. It’s a strategy that allows us to innovate confidently while maintaining uncompromising reliability where it matters most.

What milestones define Angel One’s tech-led transformation, and what lies ahead on the roadmap

Angel One’s transformation has been both architectural and cultural, evolving from a brokerage house into a fintech ecosystem founded on scale, resilience, and intelligence. We have implemented a modern data lakehouse on AWS and Databricks, achieving near real-time analytics through Kafka and Pinot while reducing our data footprint by nearly 90%. The platform now sustains 99.99% uptime and has managed record trading volumes during key national events.

On the product front, we have matured into a full-fledged SuperApp, integrating broking, mutual funds, lending, wealth management, and insurance within a single, unified experience.

Looking ahead, we are entering what we call the “intelligent-first era.” The focus will be on AI-driven capabilities, from conditional order modelling and fiduciary assistants to expanding our SmartAPI ecosystem. We are also scaling our insurance, credit, and passive fund offerings while further modernising backend systems to enhance resilience. Our vision is simple yet powerful: a real-time, AI-powered financial ecosystem that learns and evolves with every user.

What lessons from Flipkart and Yahoo have shaped Angel One’s approach to reliable scaling?

Both Flipkart and Yahoo taught me the importance of scaling with empathy and precision. From Flipkart, I learnt the essence of consumer-first thinking, that scale is meaningless unless it inspires trust and delight. This principle underpins our approach today: every product decision begins with the question, “Will this make the user’s journey simpler and faster?”

Yahoo reinforced the significance of data-driven personalisation and resilient design. Those lessons are embedded in our systems, from predictive analytics that anticipate user needs to architectures built for fault tolerance. We have also institutionalised these principles operationally through tightly integrated sprints, where product, design, and engineering teams collaborate from day one. This cross-functional rhythm ensures every release combines speed with reliability, and innovation with stability, the hallmark of true scalability.

How do you capture customer insights, especially from first-time investors, to build frictionless journeys?

Understanding customers, particularly new investors, begins with attentive listening, both to their words and their actions. We employ a mix of structured and unstructured feedback loops. By mapping each client’s P&L, we can separate product sentiment from market volatility, while AI tools categorise feedback according to key journeys such as onboarding or order placement.

We conduct journey-specific surveys and in-app prompts to capture immediate reactions. On the passive side, unstructured data from app reviews, support tickets, and “call-bashing” sessions is analysed using GenAI to uncover hidden insights.

Our UX research team then translates these findings into tangible design improvements, often validated through prototype testing. It’s a continuous cycle- listen, learn, and enhance, ensuring every friction point becomes an opportunity to delight.

What is your vision for Angel One’s platform ecosystem and fintech partnerships?

Our vision is to establish Angel One as India’s most trusted full-stack fintech ecosystem, a single digital destination catering to every financial need. This is being realised through our SuperApp strategy, which integrates trading, mutual funds, wealth management, lending, and insurance into a cohesive experience. The objective is to replace the fragmented journey of using multiple applications with a single, unified platform supporting the entire financial lifecycle.

Equally vital is our open-architecture philosophy. Through SmartAPI, we enable developers and fintech firms to innovate on top of our infrastructure, democratising access to real-time market data and execution capabilities. This collaborative model not only strengthens our ecosystem but also nurtures a vibrant fintech community around Angel One, making innovation a shared endeavour.

How do you identify and measure the impact of differentiating features such as OTP-less login and trade analytics?



Every new feature is evaluated not merely on its functionality but on how it transforms user behaviour. For OTP-less login, success is measured through faster authentication, reduced drop-offs, and improved reliability, eliminating network-dependent friction. We also monitor adoption trends and fallback rates to ensure consistent performance across devices.

For trade analytics, the emphasis is on engagement and retention. By analysing how traders interact with insights dashboards and post-trade reports, we continuously refine the experience to make it more intuitive and insightful. The goal is to help users recognise performance patterns and make confident, data-driven decisions with ease. Across both features, the objective remains the same to combine convenience with intelligence, delivering experiences that are effortless, dependable, and empowering.

Angel One’s journey exemplifies how technology, data, and design thinking can come together to redefine financial experiences at scale. Through a thoughtful balance of innovation and resilience, the organisation has evolved into a robust fintech ecosystem; one that not only empowers investors but also fosters collaboration within the wider financial community. As it enters its “intelligent-first era,” Angel One stands poised to shape the future of digital finance in India, delivering a platform that learns, adapts, and grows with every user it serves.