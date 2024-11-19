Salesforce research shows how AI agents can step in as consumer trust slips

Salesforce’s latest State of the AI Connected Customer research reveals consumer trust in companies is at a record low and that AI is raising the stakes for brands. Today, 63% of consumers believe that advances in AI make trust even more important, and with AI agents on the rise,the findings point to real opportunities for companies to win back consumers with trustworthy AI agentsthis holiday season. This opportunity is greatest with Gen Zers, with 43% of Gen Z consumers saying they’d be comfortable having an agent shop for them.

Why it matters: Faced with a challenging holiday shopping season and sinking consumer trust, brands can’t afford to get AI wrong – especially as more than $200 billion in global online sales will be influenced by AI this holiday season. AI agents, or intelligent software that understands and responds to customer inquiries without human intervention, can help companies drive higher margins and keep consumers buying by delivering incredible customer service. From alleviating clunky purchase experiences to difficult return processes, there’s an agent for that. But to build trusted customer relationships, brands need trusted AI agents that are grounded in transparency and the right data.

Zoom in: Some of the other key findings of the AI Connected Customer research include:

In India, Younger consumers are most open to AI agents

The research shows Gen X (58%) and Millennials (57%) are more willing than Gen Z (51%) and Baby Boomers (42%) to use AI agents to improve their customer experience by creating more personalised, useful content.

All generations, in particular, hold companies to a higher standard when it comes to adapting to and anticipating their needs – 55% of Gen Zers and 64% of millennials say AI raises the bar for customer experiences compared to just 53% of baby boomers. Millennials and Gen Xers in India are more willing than Gen Z and Baby Boomers to work with agents for faster, more proactive service.

Consumers trust less, expect more

Consumer trust is at its lowest point in eight years, and advances in AI make earning that trust more critical than ever.

Nearly three-quarters (51%) of consumers trust companies less than they did a year ago

51% feel companies are reckless with customer data

It’s not just about trust; consumers also expect best-in-class experiences.

68% of consumers expect consistent interactions across departments

Nearly 62% of consumers prefer using fewer touchpoints to get information or complete a task

While better deals are a top driver for consumers to switch to a new brand, customer service experience, convenience, and consistent product or service quality drive more long-term brand loyalty.

41% of consumers say poor customer service experience will stop them from making a repeat purchase from a company or brand

34% of consumers say that inconveniences, such as a difficult return process or clunky purchase experience will cause brands to lose them

Transparency is key to building consumer confidence in the AI agent era

Despite the promise of young shoppers, many consumers haven’t made up their minds on AI yet. 42% of consumers are neutral about AI’s impact on their lives, whether personal or professional.

Many consumers feel a mix of suspicion (27%) and curiosity (41%) about the future of AI—revealing a ripe opportunity for companies to help consumers see and understand the benefits of AI agents.

53% of consumers would work with an AI agent instead of a person to avoid repeating themselves

51% of consumers – even more among Gen Z (49%) and millennials (52%) – would work with an AI agent instead of a person for faster service

46% of consumers – even more among Gen Z (45%) and millennials (48%) – would share their personal information with an AI agent so it can better anticipate their needs t o build confidence in the agent experience, businesses need to bridge the trust gap through more transparency.

Nearly 68% of consumers want to know if they are communicating with an AI agent

56% are more likely to use an AI agent if there’s a clear escalation path

59% are more likely to use an AI agent if its logic is clearly explained

Arun Parameswaran, SVP and Managing Director, Sales, and Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “Trust is the foundation of every customer relationship, and with the rise of AI agents, companies have an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild that trust at a time when consumers need it most. This research highlights the power of trusted AI in not only enhancing convenience and personalising experiences but also in meeting customers’ heightened expectations for transparency and accountability. Salesforce’s Agentforce is a testament to this, enabling businesses to deploy AI agents that autonomously act across any function while maintaining trust and delivering transparency. As we enter a new era of intelligent customer engagement, brands that prioritise trust in their AI strategies will be best positioned to deliver impactful, lasting connections.

T V Swaminathan, Global Chief Digital Officer, Tata Consumer Products, said, “At a time when consumer trust is more critical than ever, having AI agents that are both intuitive and trustworthy is a real game-changer for our business. We’ve seen firsthand how AI can simplify interactions and meet our customer’s expectations for speed and personalisation. Salesforce’s commitment to transparent and reliable AI aligns perfectly with our focus on delivering exceptional experiences, especially in this digital era where there is an eagerness to embrace technology that understands one’s needs.”