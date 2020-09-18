SAP selects 16 startups to co-innovate as part of SAP Startup Studio program

Read Article

SAP SE today announced that a new batch of 16 startups would join the 2020-2021 cohort of SAP Startup Studio program. The startups will get guidance from the SAP experts, an opportunity to co-innovate with teams and access to the partner ecosystem. The current cohort of enterprise technology startups is a balance of early and growth stage, with a high level of go-to-market readiness. They are working on cutting edge technology solutions across industries.

These include Predictive Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Drone Tech, Augmented reality and Virtual reality. SAP Startup Studio aims to build a platform that helps early and growth-stage startups with opportunities to mature and expand their businesses in a nurturing environment.

This year, SAP Startup Studio has three new offerings for the startups:

Opportunity to list their co-innovated solution with SAP on the SAP App Center via SAP Partner Edge Build program

Access to active go-to-market support from SAP India Marketing

Entry to SAP’s newly established – Innovation Center Network (ICN) to work on joint research projects and become part of SAP’s core offerings.

Additionally, startups will also have access to the Tier 1 and Tier 2 VC ecosystem in India and think tanks via NASSCOM 10K Startups, The German Indian Startup Exchange Program (GINSEP), Startup India and TiE Bangalore. Startup Studio’s existing 12 month-long program, is shortened to six to eight months. Thereby ensuring faster delivery of services and create more significant return-on-investment for the startups collaborating with SAP.

The fourth cohort of Startup Studio received over 175 applications from outreach partners such as TiE Bangalore, Headstart Network Foundation, GINSEP, NASSCOM 10K Startups and Kerala Startup Mission; and 100+ applications from the startup discovery platform – Tracxn. The final 16 were selected based on the feedback provided by SAP’s leadership, sales and product engineering team. This year’s batch has 55% of startups which are in their growth stage with the remaining 45% in their early stage.

Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, SAP Labs India, said, “We are glad to be associated with these 16 startups who are racing ahead of the time to bring innovative solutions. We welcome the new batch, and I am confident that their offerings will have a direct impact on our customer’s business and drive positive outcomes in the industry.”

“SAP is present across different sectors and industries, giving us multiple opportunities to work with customers and partners from different backgrounds. We are extremely proud to be a part of SAP’s Startup Studio and look forward to the various opportunities that come along with it,” said Suyog Joshi, CEO & Co-founder at NeeWee.

“SAP works in an environment of world-class technology which guarantees constant innovation and great exposure. Startup Studio enables us to provide a seamless onboarding experience to our customers, enhance our go-to-market strategy and build larger connects with SAP’s customer ecosystem,” said Nirav Choksi, CEO & Co-founder at Credable.

The 16 startups of Startup Studio’s new cohort are –

Credable – A fintech company focusing on supply chain financing with a mission to triple the available working capital in India

IQLect – An operational analytics platform which uses predictive & real-time data analytics to monitor and predict user & machine behaviour easily

e-shipz – A provider of cloud-based shipping solutions for e-tailers

Worxogo – An AI-enabled employee performance management solution which uses behaviour design and AI to build high-performance sales teams

BlinkIn – A platform that helps to boost customer support by using an intelligent visual support system for troubleshooting problems

Airprobe – A drone-based solutions provider for inspection of solar PV

Intellibot – An AI-enabled robotic process automation platform

Unifize – A cloud-based workforce collaboration platform for manufacturing industries

IoTReady – An enterprise IoT company with an embedded technology focus

Neewee – Predictive analytics solutions provider making a breakthrough in the world of manufacturing with predictive and IoT solutions

Talview – An AI-based video interviewing and assessment platform

Koinearth – Blockchain framework for optimal asset sharing between government, citizens & industries

Doppelio – Automating IoT testing app operating in the computer software industry; focusses on reducing risk

Adloid – An AR/VR company with a particular focus on the retail industry

Neurotags – An anti-counterfeiting solution by using a robust AI/ML technology

WeSense.ai – A computer vision solution for monitoring customer traction, SoP compliance monitoring and other scenarios

The two startups selected for SAP Partner Edge Build are The Mathcompany – a data and analytics firm that builds contextual AI assets for Fortune 500 and UNFYD – an integrated digital transformation and omnichannel customer relationship management software.

