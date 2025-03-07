Express Computer

Savex Technologies collaborates with Cato Networks to deliver SASE in India

By Express Computer
Left- Graham Pearson | Right- Raunak Jagasia
Savex Technologies is pleased to announce a collaboration with Cato Networks. The Cato SASE Cloud Platform offers a single, cloud-native solution that simplifies network security, access control, and performance optimization. This collaboration will enable enterprises to adopt a modern, AI-driven security framework for greater efficiency and cost savings.

The Cato SASE Cloud Platform converges SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack providing optimized and secure application access for users and locations. Through this collaboration, Savex Technologies will expand its portfolio of secure networking solutions to provide enterprises with fast, scalable, and secure connectivity to support their digital transformation journey.

“Collaborating with Cato Networks represents a significant leap forward towards our efforts to bring a best- in- class experience for our end customers served through our partner community. We are thrilled to bring this innovative SASE technology to our clients,” said Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd.

“We look forward to collaborating with Savex Technologies to bring our innovative SASE platform to more enterprises in India,” said Graham Pearson, Vice President of Sales, APJ at Cato Networks. “This collaboration will empower enterprises to leverage the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to enhance security, connectivity, and performance—driving their digital transformation efforts forward.”

