Savex Technologies signs distribution agreement with Fortinet

Savex Technologies, one of India’s largest Information and Communication Technology Distributor, today announced that Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, has appointed Savex Technologies as a value-added distributor to further expand its business and security market footprint in India. The appointment builds on the strong demand for new solution requirements to secure the edges that make up the new network including the data center, WAN, local-area network (LAN), remote workers and cloud access.

Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, which was selected for its long history of ICT distribution in India and its representation of many major IT brands, will work with Fortinet to target all market segments, including large enterprise, telecom and SMB. The new distributor will appoint technical resources to support Fortinet’s business, including a dedicated team to handle both pre-sales and post-sales customer support. Savex Technologies will run marketing campaigns and conduct enablement training sessions, to equip partners in smaller cities with the necessary knowledge and skills to sell Fortinet’s solutions.

Fortinet’s Security-driven networking, a strategy that converges networking and security across the connected environment is fast gaining adoption and market share in the Indian Market. From the core, to the branch and remote workers, and into the cloud it enables organizations to effectively see and defend today’s highly dynamic environments while preserving an excellent user experience for employees and customers, keeping them relevant, competitive and resilient. Savex Technologies as a distributor will provide customers access to Fortinet technologies and services in over 80 cities across the country.

Jayant Goradia, Managing Director for Savex Technologies Pvt Ltd, said “Savex is pleased with its tie-up with Fortinet, and this partnership will help us offer comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our vast and established enterprise channel network across India. With the added support of our TAC centre, we will grow the business for Fortinet products and services, including solutions to secure hyperscale architectures, SD-WAN, 5G, Edge networking, IoT, Endpoints, Critical Infrastructure and Operational Technologies.”

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, at Fortinet said: “The appointment of Savex Technologies as a distributor will provide our registered partners greater flexibility to work with Fortinet and grow their business. Savex will help us to keep up with new business demands in emerging technologies like SASE, SD-WAN, Network Access Control, EDR and Network Monitoring & Diagnostics. With Fortinet’s security-driven networking fast gaining more adoption in the Indian market, this partnership will play a strategic role in business expansion by adding new customers and partners in smaller cities apart from the metros.”

