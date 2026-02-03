SBI Mutual Fund launches InvesTap Nxt, an AI-powered next-generation investment platform

SBI Mutual Fund has announced the launch of InvesTap Nxt, the next generation of its digital investment platform, aimed at delivering a more intuitive, personalised and insight-driven investing experience for retail investors.

The platform was formally unveiled on January 27, 2026, at SBI Bhavan in Mumbai by Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India.

Conversational AI-led investing experience

InvesTap Nxt integrates conversational AI, intelligent workflows and Account Aggregator-enabled data access to provide investors with a simplified and holistic view of their financial portfolios. The platform builds on SBI Mutual Fund’s recently launched AI-powered WhatsApp assistant, SmartAssist, which has now been enhanced and embedded within the app.

Through a conversational interface, investors can ask questions, explore investment options, track portfolio performance and access service requests using natural language rather than navigating traditional menus. The AI engine interprets user intent, analyses portfolio data and delivers insights aligned with individual financial goals.

Nand Kishore, Managing Director and CEO of SBI Mutual Fund, said the platform marks a shift from transaction-led interfaces to more meaningful financial conversations, helping investors gain clarity and confidence in their decision-making.

Guided investment journeys and portfolio insights

InvesTap Nxt supports guided, conversational investment journeys covering onboarding, fund discovery, investment execution and portfolio management. Investors can use simple queries to understand portfolio performance, asset allocation and diversification, making the platform accessible to both first-time and experienced investors.

The conversational journeys adapt to user behaviour and preferences, enabling personalised insights throughout the investment lifecycle.

Account aggregator integration for a consolidated financial view

A key feature of InvesTap Nxt is its integration with India’s Account Aggregator (AA) ecosystem. With user consent, the platform securely aggregates financial information across multiple institutions, including bank accounts and investments, to provide a consolidated view of financial health, referred to as the “Wealth Index”.

This consolidated view enables investors to assess risk, understand asset allocation and plan more effectively, while retaining full control over their data. Over time, the Wealth Index is expected to evolve further by offering portfolio scores based on diversification, risk profile and investment objectives.

Srinivas Jain, Executive Director and Head – Strategy, Digital and Technology, SBI Mutual Fund, said the combination of conversational AI and Account Aggregator insights positions InvesTap Nxt is a financial companion that helps investors not only view their portfolios but also understand them clearly.

Secure and future-ready platform

InvesTap Nxt has been developed with a strong focus on security, privacy and regulatory compliance, operating within a consent-based framework. Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the app is positioned as a 24×7 intelligent investment companion to help users plan, invest, track and optimise their portfolios.