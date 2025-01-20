Scaler innovation lab partners with NeoSapien to further advance India’s first AI-powered wearable device

Scaler a soonicorn education provider in India, has partnered with NeoSapien, an early-stage startup developing an AI-powered wearable device to enhance human memory, decision-making, and productivity. NeoSapien, a Shark Tank India Season 4 participant, is the first company to join the recently launched Scaler Innovation Lab, a non-dilutive grant fund to support promising startups, offering not just financial assistance but also access to a high-quality workspace, resources, and a strong network of industry experts. This pioneering incubator fosters innovation in AI/ML, IoT, Robotics, and Blockchain.

NeoSapien stands out as a groundbreaking venture, being the first in India and among the pioneers globally to develop an AI-powered wearable. This device, created by cousins Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav, aims to redefine how individuals interact with technology, bridging gaps in communication while fostering deeper connections.

Through its partnership with Scaler Innovation Lab, NeoSapien will leverage state-of-the-art resources to advance its product development and scale operations. The collaboration includes:

Grant Support: A non-dilutive grant of ₹10 lakh to support NeoSapien’s growth. Student Internships: Access to talented students from Scaler School of Technology, who will intern with NeoSapien to provide essential skilled talent.

Expert Mentorship: Guidance from industry leaders at Scaler to accelerate research, development, and product implementation.

Operational Assistance: Support in software testing and warehousing to streamline operational challenges.

“Scaler Innovation Lab is committed to empowering promising startups like NeoSapien to bring transformative ideas to life,” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler and InterviewBit. “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with NeoSapien as our first partner and to contribute to the vibrant startup ecosystem by combining the expertise of our mentors and the talent of our students.”

NeoSapien Co-Founder Dhananjay Yadav commented, “Joining Scaler Innovation Lab is a game-changer for us. The funding, mentorship, and access to top-tier talent will significantly boost our growth trajectory, enabling us to focus on what we do best—innovating and solving real-world challenges through technology.”



During their Shark Tank India pitch, the founders showcased the immense potential of Neosapien and

their vision for the future of personal assistance, seeking ₹80 lakhs for 2.5% equity.

The Scaler Innovation Lab is designed to be a hub for groundbreaking ideas, providing startups with a collaborative environment and a robust support system to thrive. By partnering with NeoSapien, Scaler aims to foster innovation and prepare its Scaler School of Technology students for impactful careers in technology.