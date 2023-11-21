Schneider Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Battery Lab in Bangalore

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today unveiled a state-of-the-art Battery Lab. The OEM invested $1.7 million in the facility to achieve a milestone that solidifies Schneider Electric’s position as the frontrunner in driving the new energy transition, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and environmental consciousness.

The newly inaugurated Battery Lab is poised to transform the landscape of research and development in battery technologies. This state-of-the-art facility will advance diagnostic equipment and have modern safety systems and dedicated testing chambers to ensure optimal performance of the batteries and adherence to stringent safety standards. This emphasis on safety and performance underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable energy solutions.

Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The inauguration of the Battery Lab is not just a step forward for our company but a leap forward for the entire industry. By focusing on collaborative research and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, we’re paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.”

While, commenting on the launch, Sachin Bhalla, Vice President, Secure Power Division, India and SAARC region, Schneider Electric, said, “At Schneider Electric, we believe that sustainability and innovation go hand in hand. We foresee the potential that battery technology holds. This Battery Lab will spearhead the development of innovative battery technologies and explore new energy storage solutions that prioritise sustainability and minimize environmental impact. Our goal is to create a more resilient future by offering environmentally responsible digital products and solutions, and this launch is a substantial move toward achieving it.”