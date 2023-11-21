Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Schneider Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Battery Lab in Bangalore

Schneider Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Battery Lab in Bangalore

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today unveiled a state-of-the-art Battery Lab. The OEM invested $1.7 million in the facility to achieve a milestone that solidifies Schneider Electric’s position as the frontrunner in driving the new energy transition, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and environmental consciousness.

The newly inaugurated Battery Lab is poised to transform the landscape of research and development in battery technologies. This state-of-the-art facility will advance diagnostic equipment and have modern safety systems and dedicated testing chambers to ensure optimal performance of the batteries and adherence to stringent safety standards. This emphasis on safety and performance underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable energy solutions.

Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The inauguration of the Battery Lab is not just a step forward for our company but a leap forward for the entire industry. By focusing on collaborative research and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, we’re paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.

While, commenting on the launch, Sachin Bhalla, Vice President, Secure Power Division, India and SAARC region, Schneider Electric, said, “At Schneider Electric, we believe that sustainability and innovation go hand in hand. We foresee the potential that battery technology holds. This Battery Lab will spearhead the development of innovative battery technologies and explore new energy storage solutions that prioritise sustainability and minimize environmental impact. Our goal is to create a more resilient future by offering environmentally responsible digital products and solutions, and this launch is a substantial move toward achieving it.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image