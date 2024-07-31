Express Computer

Securonix appoints Kash Shaikh as president and CEO

Securonix appoints Kash Shaikh as president and CEO

News
By Express Computer
Securonix, Inc., a five-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Cybersecurity leader in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), announced that Kash Shaikh has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Kash has over 30 years of experience of fostering business transformation and delivering innovative technology solutions for global enterprise organizations. He most recently served as President and CEO of Virtana, a leading hybrid-cloud infrastructure observability solutions provider. Prior to Virtana, Shaikh served as Global Vice President and General Manager for Dell’s Enterprise Solutions Unit. Shaikh has also held leadership and executive positions at Ruckus Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Cisco, and Nortel Networks.

“I am honored to join Securonix, a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry and a five-time leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM. With its best-in-class, innovative unified platform offering SIEM, SOAR, and UEBA, Securonix is at a pivotal moment for both the company and the industry,” said Kash Shaikh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Securonix. “As the chosen SIEM provider by 1,000 of the world’s largest and most respected enterprise customers, Securonix is well-positioned for its next phase of profitable growth. The company’s success relies on continuous innovation and strong relationships with customers and partners. I am excited to bring my customer-centric approach and servant leadership to achieve our mission of securing the world by staying ahead of cyber threats.”

“Kash is a veteran, customer-focused technology executive with extensive experience leading and scaling businesses providing mission-critical software products to enterprise customers around the world,” said Nadeem Syed, Senior Managing Director and Head of Value Creation at Vista Equity Partners and Securonix board member. “We look forward to working closely with Kash and the entire Securonix team during this exciting next phase of accelerated profitable growth.”

Kash succeeds Nayaki Nayyar, who, after leading Securonix on a path toward profitable growth and further advancing Securonix’s strong legacy of innovation by introducing Unified Defense SIEM and Securonix EON – AI-Reinforced CyberOps Platform, has decided to step down and focus the next phase of her career on public Board service. The Board of Directors, Advisory Board members, and all our employees thank Nayaki and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

