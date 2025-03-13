Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Seqrite’s India cyber threat report 2025 reveals alarming cyber threat trends in power & energy sector

Seqrite’s India cyber threat report 2025 reveals alarming cyber threat trends in power & energy sector

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Seqrite, the enterprise arm of global cybersecurity solutions provider, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, has revealed concerning findings about the state of power & energy sector with respect to malware detections. The report, prepared jointly by researchers at Seqrite Labs, India’s largest malware analysis facility, and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) reveals that the Power & Energy sector has become a prime target for cybercriminals, accounting for 29% of all malware detections in 2024.

Over 15,000 malware detections were recorded across 2,132 endpoints in the sector, indicating a high level of targeted attacks. This translates to an average of 7 detections per endpoint, highlighting the persistent and sophisticated nature of these threats. This alarming statistic highlights the sector’s vulnerability and its attractiveness to threat actors seeking to compromise critical national infrastructure.

The most prevalent malware identified in the sector was LNK.RaspRobin.48713, a particularly insidious threat that spreads via malicious shortcut (.lnk) files on removable media such as USB drives. This malware establishes connections to external servers, enabling it to download additional malicious payloads and establish persistence on infected systems.

The prevalence of LNK.RaspRobin.48713 in the Power & Energy sector is especially concerning due to its propagation method. The use of removable media as an attack vector poses a significant risk in operational environments where USB drives are commonly used to transfer data between air-gapped systems.

To address these growing threats, Seqrite recommends that organisations in the Power & Energy sector implement advanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, conduct regular cybersecurity awareness training for employees, and develop robust incident response plans. Furthermore, strict policies should be enforced regarding the use of removable media, and network segmentation should be implemented to isolate critical systems from potentially compromised networks.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image