ServiceNow advances autonomous, responsible AI on the now platform with new GenAI and governance innovations

ServiceNow announced new generative AI (GenAI) and governance innovations to advance autonomous, responsible AI on the Now Platform. With this launch, ServiceNow is adding more than 150 GenAI innovations to its portfolio for customers. This includes new, expanded Now Assist capabilities that drive greater visibility and controls with an AI Governance offering for secure and compliant AI practices. Native multilingual support in Now Assist extends GenAI’s global footprint for seamless, culturally aware communications and translations. Finally, purpose‑built solutions deliver new Now Assist use cases for configuration management, contract management, legal services, and health and safety.

As enterprises have accelerated the adoption of GenAI, they are discovering that siloed applications and scattered data are barriers to impact and that establishing clearly defined, human‑centric governance processes are essential to the effective use and oversight of GenAI. That’s why ServiceNow delivers a winning combination of one platform with an integrated data layer and continues to optimise its AI platform for speed, scale, and security. The single architecture of the Now Platform helps ensure strong governance is embedded in its Now Assist GenAI solutions, models, and agents no matter where they are deployed in an organisation.

“Enterprises across every industry are embracing a future of greater autonomy and productivity, all in service to their employees, customers, and overall business impact,” said Jon Sigler, senior vice president of Platform and AI at ServiceNow. “The ServiceNow platform was built to empower this transformation, offering smarter, faster ways of working through AI‑enabled automation. With governance at the core, these new innovations bring more personalised, collaborative, trusted experiences to life across the enterprise.”

Elevating customer trust with integrated AI governance

Teams working with AI are often burdened with siloed tools and systems, making visibility and AI governance difficult. AI governance requires the itegration of complex business processes and needs a best‑of‑breed workflow platform to be implemented successfully. With a unified AI inventory data model for connecting AI strategy, technology, security, and compliance to operate as an AI control tower, and expanded oversight for AI Governance for Now Assist, ServiceNow is laying a foundation to help customers build trust while accelerating business transformation.

ServiceNow also introduced new Now Assist capabilities that empower customers with the tools needed for responsible AI use:

· Now Assist Guardian provides built‑in monitoring and responsible AI guardrails so customers can better control the use of GenAI on the Now Platform. This includes the management and mitigation of offensive content, security vulnerabilities, and the exposure of sensitive information.

· Now Assist Data Kit eases the often‑cumbersome task of managing and consuming data for AI use cases. Users can create and easily manage datasets for AI skills and applications, develop ground truth datasets to benchmark for accuracy and help predict AI outcomes, and quickly evaluate the effectiveness of experiences built with Now Assist Skill Kit.

· Now Assist Analytics offers greater visibility into the adoption, usage, and performance of Now Assist across the enterprise. With these insights, customers can make more informed, data‑driven decisions to advance GenAI adoption, evaluate ROI on GenAI investments, and enable better business outcomes.

Extending the value and impact of GenAI globally

With today’s launch, ServiceNow is adding new built‑in multilingual features to Now Assist. These new features address customer demand and expand the application of ServiceNow’s GenAI solutions in global markets. Now Assist can now generate, summarise, and respond to GenAI prompts in the user’s native language, providing improved, culturally aware understanding and communication for both agents and requestors.

The following languages are supported natively by Now Assist: English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Japanese. Other languages will continue to be supported with ServiceNow’s existing Dynamic Translation, which automatically translates user inputs and a response back in the user’s language.

Accelerating productivity with tailored Now Assist solutions

Building on the Xanadu platform release—which marked the company’s most comprehensive set of AI innovations to date—ServiceNow has further expanded Now Assist solutions, purpose‑built for specific enterprise use cases. From configuration management to legal affairs and health and safety, GenAI can help transform the productivity and efficacy of these critical internal functions.

· Now Assist for Configuration Management Database (CMDB) uses AI to make managing and understanding data easier for customers. It helps users keep a clean and accurate CMDB by reducing duplicate data, simplifying complex information, and streamlining data input. With Now Assist for CMDB, users can quickly view summaries of Configuration Items (CIs) and their dependencies, and AI can find and fix duplicate data automatically. It also assists in the setup of Service Graph Connectors to bring data into the CMDB and fix any issues that come up during the process.

· Now Assist for Legal Service Delivery helps legal teams deliver faster service to clients with auto‑generated summaries of legal requests and matters. Legal teams are often juggling multiple requests and complex legal matters, such as investigations, simultaneously. With Now Assist, they can fulfill these requests with greater efficiency and faster time to resolution.

· Now Assist in Contract Management streamlines contract processing and reduces risk by leveraging GenAI to automatically flag non‑standard language, identify missing clauses and suggest revisions within contracts such as non‑disclosure agreements (NDAs). Additionally, GenAI provides rapid insights into contractual terms and obligations by intelligently extracting metadata from contracts. This helps reduce cost, revenue leakage, and risk for the enterprise.

· Now Assist for Health and Safety helps ensure a safer environment for employees by streamlining incident management processes while reducing manual, repetitive work for health and safety workers. It uses GenAI to auto‑generate summaries of safety incidents and lessons learned based on incident records, resulting in more effective communication, improved agent productivity, and proactive prevention and resolution of incidents.

In addition to these new innovations, ServiceNow Impact—the ServiceNow customer success solution to maximise AI, optimise performance, provide on‑demand expertise, and accelerate business value—includes new GenAI accelerators to help make adoption of Now Assist solutions easier and faster for customers.

“Worldwide spending on AI is projected to grow 3 times greater than the five‑year CAGR for worldwide IT spending over the same period (2023‑2028), driven by the rapid infusion of AI and GenAI for employee experience, customer engagement, business processes, and industry innovation,” said Ritu Jyoti, general manager/group VP, AI, and Data market research and advisory at IDC. “As organisations look to drive value from AI transformations, they recognise the need for a single and scalable platform that connects people, processes, data, and systems. ServiceNow is meeting customers where they are by streamlining workflows and simplifying complex processes on a single AI‑powered platform. As ServiceNow expands GenAI into new areas of the enterprise, the company continues to help organisations transform operations and stay competitive.”

Customers like EY are already seeing the benefits of Now Assist.

“GenAI is having a huge impact on our organisation, both in the way EY teams deliver EY services and support EY people, but also in creating opportunities to go to market with ServiceNow to help EY clients transform their businesses,” said Hank Prybylski, Global Vice Chair, Transformation, EY. “We are seeing incredible value in the Now Assist space and looking to extend that to a whole suite of areas including customer service management and more broadly to our managed services environment.”

Putting data and AI to work across the Now Platform

On top of today’s launch, ServiceNow recently announced Workflow Data Fabric, a breakthrough innovation that enhances all ServiceNow workflows, AI solutions, and AI Agents.

This enhanced, integrated data layer allows customers to connect, understand, and act on structured, semi‑structured, unstructured, and streaming data across the enterprise, inside and outside of ServiceNow. Coupled with zero copy capabilities and the future integration of Knowledge Graph, which transforms raw data into contextual insights, ServiceNow is unifying people, processes, operations, and systems so AI can work more autonomously across the enterprise.

These data capabilities are an instrumental part of ServiceNow’s vision of AI Agents that work autonomously and collaboratively with people to enable business transformation. This vision also includes the expansion of its partnership with NVIDIA to jointly develop AI agent use cases on the Now Platform and accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI, reinventing how AI delivers value across all industries.