ServiceNow and Anthropic expand partnership to embed Claude across enterprise workflows

ServiceNow and Anthropic have announced an expanded collaboration to integrate Anthropic’s Claude models more deeply into ServiceNow’s application development and mission-critical business workflows. The move is intended to help enterprises accelerate time to value from AI while operating within a governed, enterprise-grade platform.

As part of the collaboration, Claude becomes the default model powering ServiceNow Build Agent, enabling developers of varying skill levels to create and deploy agentic workflows that can reason, act and execute autonomously. The companies said the integration supports both professional developers and citizen developers through natural language-driven application and workflow creation.

From experimentation to governed AI at scale

As organisations place AI into production across departments, ServiceNow said enterprises increasingly require centralised governance, monitoring and compliance. Claude is available through the ServiceNow AI Control Tower, providing unified controls for usage visibility and policy enforcement across deployments.

The partnership also extends to industry-specific use cases. ServiceNow plans to bring Claude’s capabilities into regulated environments such as healthcare and life sciences, where AI-assisted agents can support activities including research analysis and claims authorisation within governed workflows. According to the companies, these agents are designed to operate within defined controls while reducing processing time and operational costs.

Accelerating application development and deployment

Claude powers ServiceNow Build Agent, an AI-assisted development capability used to build applications and workflows on the ServiceNow platform. By integrating Claude with Claude Code, developers can use conversational prompts to design, test and operationalise agentic workflows or extend existing automation with enterprise oversight.

ServiceNow said early adoption of Build Agent has been strong and is expected to grow significantly over the next year. The company is also working with Anthropic to shorten implementation cycles for customers, targeting up to a 50% reduction in deployment time across sales, implementation and go-live stages.

Internal deployment across ServiceNow

ServiceNow has deployed Claude and Claude Code internally to more than 29,000 employees. The company reported early gains in sales and engineering productivity:

Sales preparation: AI-assisted coaching tools built on Claude aggregate account data and real-time research, reducing seller preparation time by up to 95%.

Engineering productivity: Claude Code is used across engineering teams to support code generation, debugging and automation, helping reduce the time from idea to implementation.

Model choice and availability

Claude is available as a preferred model across the ServiceNow AI Platform as part of ServiceNow’s broader model choice strategy, alongside domain-specific and third-party models. ServiceNow said tens of thousands of enterprise customers can access Claude’s reasoning and coding capabilities to build agentic automation across departments, supporting workflows at scale.