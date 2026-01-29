Wipro partners Factory to advance agent-native software development for enterprises

Wipro has announced a strategic partnership with Factory aimed at supporting enterprise adoption of agent-native software development. Separately, Wipro Ventures confirmed its participation in Factory’s recent funding round.

The collaboration is focused on enabling engineering teams to operationalise AI-driven development workflows by delegating portions of the software lifecycle to autonomous agents.

Integrating AI agents into engineering workflows

The factory’s platform allows organisations to assign tasks such as feature development, code refactoring, migrations and testing to AI agents—referred to as “Droids”—while maintaining engineering standards and architectural consistency.

Under the agreement, Wipro will integrate Factory’s capabilities into its WEGA agent-native delivery platform, extending the company’s broader AI portfolio. The factory’s tools are expected to be deployed across a large base of engineers, with the objective of accelerating production-ready code creation and shortening development cycles.

Wipro also plans to offer factory-enabled solutions to clients across sectors including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and technology.

Industry shift towards production-scale AI

Sandhya Arun, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro, said the partnership reflects a broader transition among enterprises from AI experimentation to production-scale implementation within engineering functions.

Ali Wasti, Managing Partner at Wipro Ventures, noted that organisations are under increasing pressure to accelerate innovation while maintaining security and code quality, adding that the investment aligns with the firm’s focus on enterprise AI platforms.

Matan Grinberg, co-founder and CEO of Factory, said the collaboration combines Factory’s agent-native development platform with Wipro’s enterprise relationships and engineering capabilities to support improvements in software delivery performance. decision-making.