ServiceNow unveils AI Experience, the UI for enterprise AI

ServiceNow announced AI Experience, a unified, conversational front door to enterprise AI. With its context-aware interface, the new AI Experience unites people and AI in a seamless, multimodal environment with built-in governance, security, and the trust and transparency customers need as they implement AI meant for scale. Building on the foundation of Now Assist, AI Experience extends across any workflow, including the company’s autonomous Customer Relationship Management (CRM) offering, to transform sales and service — positioned to drive revenue growth and lasting customer loyalty. In an agentic AI era, it elevates the traditional user interface (UI) and becomes the intelligent entry point for employees to access information, delegate tasks, and collaborate with AI.

Enterprises today suffer from decades of SaaS applications that define work in siloes and by departments. Many have dozens of separate AI solutions simply bolted onto existing systems, leaving employees juggling disconnected tools that don’t have access to the data they need to move work forward. With AI Experience, data, AI models, AI modalities, and workflows converge on a single, intuitive interface — empowering organizations to accelerate adoption, simplify access, and reduce employee AI learning gaps because ServiceNow works across workflows, not just a single app.

AI Experience represents a fundamental shift in how people interact with technology to get work done. It places AI at the forefront of the user experience with a powerful new multimodal, multilingual UI that allows instant access to voice, text, image, web, and build agents that are deeply connected to any part of the business, delivering context-aware, personalized, and proactive interactions. AI Experience can anticipate needs, take action, and deliver results at enterprise scale.

“AI Experience from ServiceNow is addressing one of the biggest challenges enterprises face today: fragmented, clunky user experiences that slow down work,” said Amy Lokey, executive vice president and chief experience officer at ServiceNow. “By creating a unified, contextual, and intuitive AI Experience for the enterprise, we’re putting AI into the flow of work, meeting users where they are and empowering them with access to workflows, data, and AI agents. ServiceNow has the platform to unify people and AI so they can collaborate naturally, getting end-to-end tasks completed in AI Experience, without friction.”

With AI Control Tower — a central hub for governing, monitoring, and managing any AI asset, native or third-party — enterprises can deploy AI Experience with confidence, giving them speed without losing security or control.

AI is the new UI: Putting AI at the center of how work gets done

At the core of AI Experience are intelligent, role-aware AI agents that work side-by-side with employees to resolve issues, complete tasks, and drive outcomes. AI agents operate transparently, continuously learn, and give users full visibility and control, keeping AI always in the flow of work on one platform.

AI Experience introduces new capabilities such as:

AI Voice Agents: Offer hands-free support that retrieve information, update records, and troubleshoot complex issues with human-like fluency.

Offer hands-free support that retrieve information, update records, and troubleshoot complex issues with human-like fluency. AI Web Agents: Learn from humans to complete tasks across third-party apps and the web — clicking buttons, filling out online forms, and navigating internal sources and external systems, without APIs or integrations.

Learn from humans to complete tasks across third-party apps and the web — clicking buttons, filling out online forms, and navigating internal sources and external systems, without APIs or integrations. AI Data Explorer: Connects insights across ServiceNow and external data sources via Workflow Data Fabric, helping users investigate trends, pinpoint root causes, and document findings without leaving their workflow.

Connects insights across ServiceNow and external data sources via Workflow Data Fabric, helping users investigate trends, pinpoint root causes, and document findings without leaving their workflow. AI Lens: Turns what users see — screens, forms, and dashboards — into instant action, eliminating manual effort and accelerating decisions with AI-powered automation.

Autonomous CRM: Driving revenue and customer loyalty

Through the single-architecture, single data model of the ServiceNow AI Platform, AI Experience can be instantly applied across enterprise workflows, including CRM. This marks a shift from legacy SaaS systems that passively track customer interactions to an AI-native, revenue-driving AI operating system that resolves customer issues and improves customer loyalty at every turn.

AI Experience transforms CRM from a static system of record into an AI-first system of action. Instead of forcing employees to jump from app-to-app, spend time configuring quotes manually, or stitch together fulfillment processes, AI agents take on the manual, repetitive work, like scanning tickets, flagging patterns, and recommending response plans. This allows human agents to focus on complex decisions and real-time improvements.

In service, customers can get their issue resolved or request fulfilled through automation from the channel of their choice. In sales, a new AI-powered Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solution accelerates quote generation that matches the customer’s need and frees sales reps to focus on customer relationships. Because AI agents and prebuilt workflows are built-in, work moves smoothly across teams and tools. The result: problems get solved faster, costs can go down, employees stay focused on customers, and customers enjoy better experiences.

The foundation for enterprise-ready AI

Rapid transformation to an AI-first enterprise requires transparency, governance, and data to scale responsibly. The ServiceNow AI Platform delivers this foundation by uniting AI, data, and workflows to power autonomous actions — responsibly, transparently, and securely across the enterprise.

Building on the governance and security capabilities within the ServiceNow AI Platform, ServiceNow also introduced new capabilities for AI Control Tower that span cross-platform onboarding, proactive risk and compliance monitoring, and real-time value tracking. ServiceNow also announced Now Assist model provider flexibility, which enables customers to integrate and choose from ServiceNow’s platform-native LLMs and third-party providers such as Azure OpenAI, part of Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, Anthropic Claude on AWS, or Google Gemini models. This allows organizations to align the most suitable AI model with the distinct demands of each workflow on the ServiceNow AI Platform, at no additional cost. With Workflow Data Fabric, ServiceNow can connect, catalog, and govern data across systems, offering a comprehensive framework for AI.

What customers are saying

Enterprises at the forefront of innovation are embracing AI Experience to unify AI, data, and workflows, transforming how they work, serve customers, and scale AI.

“ServiceNow is helping transform how our technology teams serve Adobe employees by connecting AI, data, and workflows across the enterprise,” said Toni Vanwinkle, vice president of digital employee experience at Adobe. “With ServiceNow AI Agents, we will be able to more effectively anticipate and prioritize service requests, automate resolutions across systems, and deliver real-time insights so our teams can personalize support at scale. We’re excited about the potential of AI Experience to take this even further and open new possibilities for how employees are supported.”

“At EY, we believe responsible AI starts with people. As an early adopter of the ServiceNow AI Platform, we have seen how agentic AI can help us adapt quickly, respond faster, and make work simpler and better for our employees,” said Brian Eble, principal, Enterprise Technology in Core Business Services Technology Group at EY. “With AI Experience now available, we are excited to give our people a seamless new way to interact with AI that makes it personalized and proactive, delivering value every step of the way.”

“Pure Storage is committed to keeping customers satisfied while managing and protecting integral data,” said Paolo Juvara, chief digital transformation officer at Pure Storage. “We continuously aim to simplify our customer service processes by reducing complexity and providing our teams with tools that improve interactions. The new AI Experience, which extends to ServiceNow CRM, offers a simple yet powerful user interface so we can keep delivering seamless, enjoyable experiences for our customers.”

“For over seven years, Thrive has used ServiceNow to empower our service teams to deliver faster, more personalized support,” said Scott Steele, chief operating officer at Thrive. “With ServiceNow’s AI-powered CRM, we’ve transformed call center experiences with smarter workflows and insights that work in tandem with employees to solve issues at maximum productivity. With the launch of AI Experience, we’re excited to explore how AI voice and web agents can further elevate the service journey, helping our customers get what they need quickly and confidently.”