Sheela Foam shares its tech-driven integration approach after acquiring Kurlon

Sheela Foam, a leader in the mattress industry with its flagship brands Sleepwell and Kurlon, is on an ambitious growth path. With expectations of significant growth in the short to mid-term, the company is poised for leading in the branded mattress segment. Last year’s acquisition of Kurlon has not only strengthened Sheela Foam’s market position but also expanded its reach in India’s southern and eastern regions. As the branded mattress market in India transitions from being dominated by local players to more organized brands, Sheela Foam is seizing the moment with a comprehensive technology strategy that has aligned its operations and leveraged synergies.

At the heart of this seamless integration was a meticulously crafted IT strategy, designed to harmonize operations, enhance visibility, and drive efficiency across the newly unified organization.

A Phased Approach to IT Integration

When Sheela Foam acquired Kurlon, the scale of integration was massive, with Kurlon’s 8+ factories, 65+

warehouses and 9,000+ dealers, Pertisth Mankotia, CIO of Sheela Foam, was entrusted with leading the digital transformation that would ensure operational continuity while enhancing efficiency.

“We started with the end goal in mind,” Mankotia said. “Based on this end goal, we adopted a phased approach to the IT integration, focusing on key areas. The first step was to establish a consistent data model across both organizations. This involved aligning data definitions, ensuring data quality, and developing data governance policies.”

A crucial part of this process was migrating users and data to Sheela Foam’s homegrown ERP system. “This helped us get a single and consolidated view of both companies,” explained Mankotia. “Today, as a result of the meticulous process we followed, we had no downtime.”

Consolidating Systems and Cultural Synergy

The integration process wasn’t just about systems—it was about people. “We spent a huge amount of time training employees because, beyond systems and processes consolidation, cultural synergy is the most important factor in ensuring long-term success,” Mankotia added.

By focusing on both technological and cultural alignment, Sheela Foam was able to avoid the disruptions that can often accompany large-scale acquisitions.

Reaping the Benefits of Integration

Today, the IT integration between Sheela Foam and Kurlon is yielding significant results. The combined company now benefits from shared manufacturing efficiencies, optimized distribution, and procurement synergies. The consolidated data model provides a single source of truth, allowing for better decision-making across the organization.

“From advantages in manufacturing, production, and distribution to procurement, the synergies between the two companies have been tremendous,” Mankotia emphasized. “Our focus on creating a unified system has enabled us to scale efficiently and achieve our goals more effectively.”

Driving Growth and Innovation

The acquisition has positioned Sheela Foam to capture even more market share in India’s expanding branded mattress industry. The integration has not only streamlined operations but also provided Sheela Foam with a more robust distribution network, strengthening its foothold in new regions and creating a stronger, more resilient organization.

As the company continues to evolve, the lessons learned from this acquisition and integration will fuel future growth and innovation. “We’ve laid the foundation for long-term success by focusing on both technology and people,” Mankotia concludes.

This strategic integration of Sheela Foam and Kurlon exemplifies how leveraging technology and aligning cultures can create significant business value, driving growth, efficiency, and market leadership.