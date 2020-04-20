Shiprocket forays into hyperlocal deliveries for essential goods

Read Article

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown extended till 3rd May, Shiprocket, a tech-enabled logistics aggregator for D2C sellers has forayed into Hyperlocal delivery service for essential goods. Through the newly launched service, the brand will enable e-commerce players selling essentials such as food, groceries and pharmaceuticals to ship their orders within an 8 Km radius by leveraging the expertise of Shadowfax’s delivery partners.

The new service has been launched across 14 key cities including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Faridabad, Noida, Gurugram and more.

With the partnership, Shiprocket will facilitate the seamless delivery of essential products by its local fleet of experienced delivery providers. Leveraging this service, brands will be able to reach consumers directly and make speedy same-day and next-day deliveries. With no volumetric weight restrictions or extra charges for returns, Shiprocket will allow brands to ship all nearby orders at a nominal price starting at INR 79/5 km.

Speaking on the launch of the new service, Mr. Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Shiprocket said, “E-commerce sellers tend to lose out on customers when order deliveries are delayed due to the unavailability of delivery agents. Moreover, in the current scenario, customers prefer not to wait for more than a day after placing their order, especially for essential items. Shiprocket Hyperlocal will ensure that these customers receive their orders within the same day or on the next day, with the help of experienced delivery agents from Shadowfax. In such uncertain and challenging times, this will allow sellers to conduct faster deliveries or expedite last-mile delivery to enhance customer experience and maintain profitable business continuity.”

Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Bansal, CEO, Shadowfax, India’s largest crowdsourced logistics platform, said, “Success of the present state of lockdown depends on making available essential items to people when they need it. Our partnership with Shiprocket is an important part of our continuing effort to ensure the hyperlocal delivery of essential goods to consumers within a span of a few hours from their trusted stores. This partnership is a combined offering of technology and logistics service through omnichannel enabling and empowering retailers, hypermarkets, pharmacies having multiple outlets to service customers instantly.”

Incepted in 2016, Shiprocket works with MSMEs which operate in the e-commerce sector, providing shipments to around 220 countries across 26000 pin codes. Today, the brand has 1.5 lakh sellers on board and works with 15 courier partners.

