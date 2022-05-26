Express Computer


ShopSe raises US$ 6.1 million to solve consumer affordability at point of purchase

ShopSe, a no-cost EMI digital platform has raised US$ 6.1 million as a part of its strategic series A funding from reputed investors like BEENEXT, Chiratae Ventures and White Venture Capital, the fund backed by Amrish Rau and Jitendra Gupta. The round will enable ShopSe to accelerate serviceability to 150,000 more retailers, continue to build a top-quality team, grow lender partnerships and further enhance platform capabilities to enable over 45 million Indian consumers with convenient affordability. This funding round comes just after a year of raising a seed round of US$ 5.5 million.

ShopSe’s pay-later marketplace has eliminated the tedious documentation process and enables credit eligibility in real time making it India’s largest fintech platform to provide instant customizable credit solutions at point of purchase. Founded in 2020, the company has created a digital affordability marketplace between retailers and lenders to offer the most convenient EMI solutions for customers in online and offline space.

Pallav Jain, Co-founder and CEO, ShopSe said, ‘We are grateful for the continued trust shown in our vision by our partners and supporting us towards making everyday life more affordable for Indians. Our team is passionate about making affordability more convenient, accessible and transparent. With the help of our lending partners, we have been able to bring change for 35,000 retailers serving customers in 500+ locations across the country. We are committed to solving for convenient affordability at point of purchase by working with our partners to build the right digital offerings for the market.”

Hero Choudhary, Managing Partner, BEENEXT added, “We are constantly looking for changemakers in the fintech landscape. ShopSe’s accelerating product innovation, expanding footprint and excellent customer feedback has strengthened our conviction about their vision of making shopping affordable for everyday purchase.”

