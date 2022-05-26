Meta and Kalaari Capital partner to scale India’s early stage invested startups

Strengthening its commitment to accelerate the growth of micro, small and medium businesses in the country, Meta has announced that it had partnered with leading VC fund Kalaari Capital to upskill and scale young, invested businesses by providing them with timely business skilling support.

The partnership is a part of Meta’s VC Brand Incubator Initiative, which is an industry-first program for building the ecosystem for small business growth in the country along with leading venture capital funds. The program is geared towards providing young, invested businesses with timely business and digital skills and customized training to improve key profitability levers such as new customer acquisition, reach, and brand engagement.

Talking about the partnership with Kalaari Capital, Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta in India said, “The VC Brand Incubator program is geared towards unlocking the potential of small businesses in India by enabling early-stage, invested businesses to scale rapidly. As part of this initiative, Meta has partnered with India’s largest VC funds, and in the last three years some of India’s fastest growing startups have been a part of this program. We are thrilled to now partner with Kalaari Capital that has been instrumental in the growth journey of many startups.”

Kalaari Capital is an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm based in Bengaluru, India. Since 2006, Kalaari has empowered visionary entrepreneurs building unique solutions that reshape the way Indians live, work, consume and transact.

Said Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director, Kalaari Capital, “Indian startups are powerful agents of economic growth and social change. I’m incredibly excited by their potential to drive India’s progress as a global epicenter for innovation. As startups scale, they need to leverage several tools and platforms like Meta to support their growth. We are delighted to partner with Meta’s VC Brand Incubator, as we look to collectively enable this digital ecosystem and turbocharge the growth of our early-stage companies.”