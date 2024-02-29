Shorthills AI partners with Databricks to drive business value with the data intelligence platform

Shorthills AI, a leading GenAI solution provider, announced they have partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership leverages Shorthills AI’s expertise in AI solutions and Databricks powerful Data Intelligence Platform to offer unparalleled analytics and AI capabilities to enterprises. The announcement provides inherent value by bridging the gaps in collaboration, analytic workflows, and Big Data infrastructure, enabling businesses to innovate faster and more efficiently.

Shorthills AI’s key value proposition lies in its ability to transform businesses through AI, making data actionable and driving digital innovation. As a result of the partnership, enterprise organisations will realize enhanced data analytics, improved operational efficiency, and accelerated time-to-insight through integrated AI and machine learning capabilities.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform enables organisations to accelerate their data and AI goals by providing an open, unified foundation for all major data workloads and use cases – from ETL to data warehousing to generative AI – on a single collaborative platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with Databricks, as this collaboration aligns with our mission to empower

businesses through the strategic use of AI and data analytics said Paramdeep Singh, Co-founder, Shorthills AI. Together, we are setting a new standard for what enterprises can achieve with their data, driving growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

This partnership is a beacon for the future, showcasing our commitment to enabling enterprises to navigate the complexities of today’s data landscape with greater agility and foresight. We’re not just transforming data into insights, we’re redefining the possibilities of digital innovation and leadership in the AI era, said Pawan Prabhat, Co-founder, Shorthills AI.