Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Shorthills AI partners with Databricks to drive business value with the data intelligence platform

Shorthills AI partners with Databricks to drive business value with the data intelligence platform

News
By Express Computer
0 2

Shorthills AI, a leading GenAI solution provider, announced they have partnered with Databricks, the data and AI company, to drive business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership leverages Shorthills AI’s expertise in AI solutions and Databricks powerful Data Intelligence Platform to offer unparalleled analytics and AI capabilities to enterprises. The announcement provides inherent value by bridging the gaps in collaboration, analytic workflows, and Big Data infrastructure, enabling businesses to innovate faster and more efficiently.

Shorthills AI’s key value proposition lies in its ability to transform businesses through AI, making data actionable and driving digital innovation. As a result of the partnership, enterprise organisations will realize enhanced data analytics, improved operational efficiency, and accelerated time-to-insight through integrated AI and machine learning capabilities.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform enables organisations to accelerate their data and AI goals by providing an open, unified foundation for all major data workloads and use cases – from ETL to data warehousing to generative AI – on a single collaborative platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with Databricks, as this collaboration aligns with our mission to empower
businesses through the strategic use of AI and data analytics said Paramdeep Singh, Co-founder, Shorthills AI. Together, we are setting a new standard for what enterprises can achieve with their data, driving growth and innovation in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

This partnership is a beacon for the future, showcasing our commitment to enabling enterprises to navigate the complexities of today’s data landscape with greater agility and foresight. We’re not just transforming data into insights, we’re redefining the possibilities of digital innovation and leadership in the AI era, said Pawan Prabhat, Co-founder, Shorthills AI.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image