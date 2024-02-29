Express Computer

GoDaddy Launches Free Guide for Entrepreneurs to Leverage AI in Business

In an increasingly digitised and competitive business world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as a valuable tool available to entrepreneurs and small businesses seeking to remain competitive and adapt to current market demands. According to GoDaddy’s 2023 Data Observatory, 64 percent of the surveyed small business owners reported obtaining up to half of their annual revenue through digital sales channels.

With an aim to provide practical, accessible, and free guidance to entrepreneurs and small businesses on AI to help boost their businesses, GoDaddy rolled out its new guide “Artificial Intelligence for Small Businesses,” on 28th February 2024.

“At GoDaddy, we are committed to empowering small businesses with all the tools and resources to help them start and grow a business. We know that day-to-day operations can be challenging when it comes to the adoption of new technology like AI. The ‘GoDaddy Guide’ can help entrepreneurs understand these tools to help with content creation, product design, customer service, and data analysis,” said Apurva Paltnikar, Senior Director, Marketing, GoDaddy India. 

From task automation to predictive data analysis, AI offers a wide spectrum of possibilities to enhance growth and innovation in smaller businesses. Further, the guide will explore some practical applications of AI in small businesses, such as:

  1. Content generation: Simplifies content creation by automating the generation of posts on social networks, blogs, images, and videos.
  2. Product design: Provides new design possibilities, refines prototypes, and streamlines the innovation process.
  3. Customer service: Reduces response time and increases accuracy by integrating chatbots or virtual assistants.
  4. Data analysis: Interprets large volumes of information, identifying patterns, and predicting trends that enable data-driven decision-making.

Additionally, it will include recommendations on how to select the most suitable AI tools and platforms for the specific needs of each company, including chatbots like ChatGPT and Perplexity, text creation solutions like Jasper and Anyword, and design tools like GoDaddy Studio and DALL-E, among many others.

Entrepreneurs will also find tips on how to achieve better results when introducing instructions to generate content through AI software.

Finally, the guide also addresses key aspects related to ethics and data privacy in the context of AI, offering practical advice on how to ensure truthfulness, transparency, and security in the use of this technology, including reviewing content generated by AI, protecting sensitive information, humanising AI-generated content, and considerations regarding intellectual property.

