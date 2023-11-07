Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Shorthills AI selected by NASSCOM in its Gen AI Foundry Programme

Shorthills AI selected by NASSCOM in its Gen AI Foundry Programme

News
By Express Computer
0 0

Shorthills AI has been selected as one of the top Generative AI companies by NASSCOM for the first cohort of its Gen AI Foundry Programme. The company specialises in utilising its Gen AI technologies and LLMs to transform vast, unstructured data from diverse sources into actionable insights presented in a user-friendly and digestible format.

Shorthills AI boasts a wealth of experience in delivering versatile solutions across multiple industries, including e-commerce, edtech, healthtech, BFSI, automotive, and more. The company is credited for being among the world’s first few companies to adapt and build on Databricks’ Large Language Model called ‘Dolly’ and is one of the world’s top LangChain contributor companies. Shorthills AI also happens to be a Microsoft Gold partner and provides top grade enterprise solutions globally.

The Gen AI Foundry Program, spearheaded by NASSCOM, the leading technology industry representative in India, aims to harness the burgeoning Gen AI technology trend and propel GenAI companies from initial stages to advanced levels of development. NASSCOM has established strategic partnerships with governmental entities like the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), offering selected companies six months of complimentary graphic processing unit (GPU) power. The GenAI Foundry further extends its support by providing additional resources, including data access, connections to the venture capital ecosystem and fostering collaborations with prominent global technology firms such as AWS and Microsoft.

Pawan Prabhat, Co-founder, Shorthills AI, said, “We are pleased to have this honour. Shorthills AI’s dedication to delivering versatile solutions across diverse industries aligns perfectly with the program’s mission to propel GenAI firms to advanced levels of development. We look forward to harnessing the program’s resources and collaborate to further advance our transformative solutions. This opportunity is a testament to our team’s hard work, and we are eager to leverage it for continued growth and success.”

Paramdeep Singh, Co-Founder, Shorthills AI, said, “NASSCOM’s Gen AI Foundry Programme will be pivotal in nurturing and accelerating the GenAI ecosystem. Being part of it not only affirms our commitment to driving innovation in the Generative AI and data engineering space but also presents an exciting opportunity for us to take our solutions to the next level and. We anticipate this momentum to continue as we witness the development of groundbreaking AI solutions.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image