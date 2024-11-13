Shriram General Insurance partners with the Muthoot Group to enhance access to General Insurance solutions

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC) has entered a strategic partnership with The Muthoot Group, enabling Muthoot Securities Ltd’s customers to easily purchase SGI’s general insurance policies via an intuitive online platform. The deal was together signed by Mr. Ragesh GR, CEO, Muthoot Securities Ltd and Mr. Aftab Alvi, Executive Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Shriram General Insurance Company. This collaboration is designed to offer a seamless and convenient insurance buying experience, allowing users to access a wide range of general insurance products, including motor, fire, engineering, health etc anytime and from anywhere.

With this partnership, Muthoot Securities customers can now effortlessly explore and purchase SGI’s comprehensive insurance solutions alongside their securities trading activities. This initiative aims to contribute to India’s ongoing efforts to boost financial inclusion by leveraging the strengths and expertise of both companies in their respective fields.

Mr. Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Shriram General Insurance Company, expressed confidence that the partnership will help increase insurance penetration in India, while also enabling The Muthoot Group to expand its portfolio of financial services.