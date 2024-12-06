Sify-built Data Center for the supreme Court of India goes Live

Sify Technologies Limited announced the inauguration of the Data Center built for the Supreme Court by the 50th Chief Justice of India, Shri Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on November 07, 2024.

The Smart-Rack-Row, Concurrently Maintainable Data Center is the latest in a long list of digitalisation measures adopted by the Supreme Court to overcome the dependency on legacy work measures. The Data Center was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Dr. Justice D Y Chandrachud, Hon’ble Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Hon’ble Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, Hon’ble Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Hon’ble Justice K.V. Viswanathan. A vocal supporter of the country’s digital ambitions, this data center was a fitting swansong for the Chief Justice who retired on November 10, 2024.

Raju Vegesna, Chairman, of Sify Technologies Limited, said, “This is an endorsement of our DNA in building comprehensive ICT ecosystems for more than two decades. I am elated that what started as enabling digital transformation for different Enterprises is now being adopted by the highest echelons of the judiciary. Sify is proud of this positive contribution to the digitalisation measures of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the country”.