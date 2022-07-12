Singapore Investor backed MedTel to scale pan- India & Raise around USD 10mn in Series A

MedTel Healthcare planning to raise around USD 10 mn in Series A. The brand had earlier raised around USD 1 mn in Pre-Series A in August 2021 led by a Singapore-based institutional investor. MedTel is expecting to close the fresh round within the ongoing financial year itself.

MedTel aims to raise series A for rapid business expansion, product improvement & conducting relevant clinical validation studies. Existing investors & leading VCs have already expressed interest in the series A fund raise.

MedTel Healthcare had raised its pre-series A round from a group of angels, HNIs, Meta Health (A Singapore based listed company), Physician VC (A global healthcare-focused VC firm founded and managed

by doctors), and KIIT-Technology Business Incubator.

The healthcare startup has been witnessing a splendid Year-on-Year growth of 3x in revenue. The Bangalore-based startup MedTel, founded by Dr Lalit Ranjan Manik, Dr Timiresh Das, Dr Soumyakant Das and Mr Ajit Choudhury, caters to Doctors, Hospitals, Health Insurance Companies, Telemedicine Providers, Home Care Providers, Governments, and other Care Delivery Organisations, helps them to have Plug & Play Remote Care and Hospital at Home solutions bundled with Population Health Management, Connected IoT Devices and Digital Therapeutics.

“Last year was a real test for us. The healthcare industry was extended to unforeseen limits with the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Healthcare providers needed to find ways to deal with the surge in emergency care while ensuring on-going and routine care for patients. Digital health provided the solution and provided new possibilities for hospitals, clinics and care delivery organisations to connect with patients. While digital health was once a personal choice, the pandemic has turned it into indispensable. We at MedTel proved ourselves and became the best choice for the providers like top Insurance providers, leading Hospitals, Pharma companies & for government projects in Odisha and Maharashtra,” said Dr. Lalit Ranjan Manik, a UK-trained Public Health Professional, Co-founder & CEO, MedTel Healthcare.

Global Connected Care Market is estimated to grow by $85 Billion by 2028. The value of the global DTx market is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2025. A recent report estimates the biggest applications for DTx to be diabetes and weight loss shortly, with other applications likely to be observed in conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), Pregnancy, developmental disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder, with the use of virtual reality.

“MedTel now provides solutions in Singapore, Indonesia, Africa, North America and is partnering with leading care delivery organisations in India, with a strong revenue pipeline for the year 2022-2023, and looking to raise Series A Funding,” said Dr Soumyakant Das, an IIM Lucknow Alumni, Co-founder & Head, Business and Strategic Partnerships, MedTel Healthcare.