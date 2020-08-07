Sofware firm PDI starts business operation in Hyderabad

Read Article

PDI has announced the opening of its office in Hyderabad, India. The software company, which already has an office in Chennai, is continuing to expand its geographic footprint in the region and strengthen its engineering capacity.

The new office can hold up to 70 team members and will help accelerate PDI’s development of high quality, cloud-based products, mobile-first experiences, and analytics solutions with its agile engineering teams. So far, PDI has hired nearly 40 people in the city—all of which were onboarded remotely. The company’s engineering leadership and coordinated HR and operations efforts are focusing on building a highly engaged and productive remote workforce. With the addition of the Hyderabad office, PDI now has nearly 200 team members in India.

“We are excited to add Hyderabad to the list of PDI’s regional locations,” said Ravi Sankar Mocharla, vice president of engineering and site leader, PDI. “As one of the most tech-savvy markets in the world and with hundreds of engineering colleges in the vicinity, Hyderabad has a diverse and highly-skilled workforce. During these challenging times, and as a people-first company, our employees’ well-being remains top-of-mind as we take care of our customers’ needs. PDI continues to support a remote work policy for its employees and new hires worldwide.”

PDI’s office inauguration was conducted by Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT Telangana, and Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, chief relations officer, IT Telangana.

Jayesh Ranjan added that, “We, the Telangana government and team, are happy to see existing, well-known companies starting to open their facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana. We’re glad that PDI, a 37-year-old company in the U.S., started operations in Hyderabad with 40-60 people now and has future growth plans.

“We are happy to see that PDI is creating opportunities for the local youngsters and talented, experienced engineers who could take the Telangana name and fame across the world by creating quality software.

“I am happy, personally, to inaugurate the PDI office in Hyderabad, as I have learnt that PDI will expand their operations in Hyderabad and create employment for Telangana and India software professionals.”

“In spite of COVID-19, we want to encourage product-based companies like PDI to create operations, and we are here to provide support every way possible to expand their business opportunities,” added Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]