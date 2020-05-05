Staqu launches range of AI-enabled services for corporates to safely navigate through the post-COVID-19 economy

Read Article

India’s video AI implementation company, Staqu has announced the COVID-19 Combat suite of services for businesses. As companies set out to resume operations, the COVID-19 combat suite will assist them with superior response and readiness for the post-pandemic world. The offerings include COVID-19 identification, Suspect Tracing, PPE monitoring, Security, Safety and Hygiene Analytics and People Analytics.

In recognition of its commitment to find a solution to the current pandemic, Staqu has been invited by NITI Aayog, Government of India’s policy think tank, to be part of the COVID-19 committee. Staqu is the eighth start-up in the country to have received an invitation to join the committee formed by the government body. The collaboration aims to use innovative means and methodologies to help the government efficiently deal with the ongoing crisis.

Commenting on the announcement, Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu, said “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to numerous need-gaps and challenges that can be effectively addressed with the incumbent technological proficiency. Using our range AI offerings in Video analytics, corporates can safely and securely navigate through the post-COVID-19 economy.”

Leveraging its proprietary video analytics platform JARVIS, Staqu aims to empower modern-age corporates to uphold optimum safety standards and ensure the well-being of their internal and external stakeholders when trade and commerce switch back to business as usual after the lockdown is reversed.

Some of the innovative solutions offered by Staqu in sync with MHA’s directives for COVID-19 management include:

Enforcing social distancing and crowd activity monitoring

Corporates can use Staqu’s service offerings to efficiently and effectively enact social distancing protocols by monitoring and preventing the rise of hazardous occasions such as physical congregation and unauthorized crowding. The management can receive real-time alerts of any violation and quickly and accurately trace its source.

Identifying and tracing protocol violators

Using a combination of thermal sensing and suspect face recognition technologies, corporates can quickly identify employees who may show signs of fever and prevent them from infecting others, and get real-time alerts of the same. The brand’s image recognition and video analytics technologies are well-equipped to facilitate contact tracing, automatic tracing, and video management for corporates in the post-lockdown ecosystem.

Hygiene and Mask compliance

Focus on sanitation and hygiene will be a priority for not just enterprises but also individuals in the post-pandemic world. Corporates can seamlessly ensure that their employees are following health and hygiene guidelines using these tools. Cleaning, mopping, mask identification can be done in an automated way using the camera feed.

Operations management and monitoring

The “new normal” will warrant minimum contact with foreign environment and surfaces. Hence, corporates can upgrade their biometric-based attendance system with facial recognition systems. Advanced tools such as these can also enable the implementation of robust perimeter security, allowing corporates to quickly identify acts of intrusion, violence, fire hazard, or any other suspicious activity.

Staqu is currently working with eight state and UT police forces, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Telangana

