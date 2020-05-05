Kalyan Dombivali Smart City sets up war room to fight COVID-19

Read Article

NEC India has helped Kalyan Dombivali Smart City (SKDCL) by quickly setting up an emergency war room cum command center at KDMC Commissioner’s office to combat the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The command center is being used to monitor the movement of people and vehicles, including ambulances and disinfection services, and help maintain law and order in the twin cities. It is also equipped with a dashboard which provides the latest information on all known confirmed cases in the city.

Additionally, NEC India has also deployed two drones for monitoring the hotspots where strict movement restrictions are put in place to prevent further spread of the virus, and installed Public Announcement Systems (PAS) at ward offices and hospitals across the city.

To further support the operations, NEC is in the process of setting up a full-fledged Smart City Operations Center (SCOC) with a video wall to provide the authorities in the control room with instant updates on ground situations from sources, including CCTV and security cameras, in real-time. This will allow the authorities to make informed decisions based on the current scenario. This operations center will play a key role in KDMC’s efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.

Pankaj Bhatiya, General Manager, NEC India, said, “As the entire world is facing the exceptional implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is also our responsibility as an organization to support the society and offer our expertise for the greater good. Leveraging on our strength and available resources, we have set up emergency war rooms at KDMC and other locations with our presence. This will help local administration fight the situation in an efficient manner. All of us at NEC India are determined to help the administration in providing the maximum possible support in the current situation. It is imperative for us to remain focused and come back stronger for a healthy society.”

Last year, NEC India was selected as the master system integrator by KDMC for the smart city project in the twin cities. Under this project, NEC India is implementing a broad range of smart city solutions, including a smart city operations center, environmental and flood sensors, as well as an intelligent traffic management system incorporating AI-based video analytics. The company will also integrate the smart city operations center with other existing systems, such as the intelligent transport management system, parking management system and geographic information system.

A leading master system integrator in Smart City space, NEC India has already implemented large and complex ICT projects in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Hubballi-Dharwad and Gurugram.

