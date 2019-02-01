Startups and industry leaders excited about government’s focus on AI in Budget 2019

The Government’s announcement in Budget 2019 to setup a national centre for Artificial Intelligence and development of an AI portal through identification, has received a thumbs up from industry leaders. We present below some perspectives from startups and industry leaders:

Vartul Jain, VP – Finance, GreyOrange

It is heartening to see the Government’s continued focus on its flagship programs, Digital India and Make in India, as key drivers to the nation’s economic growth, with a greater focus on digitisation in the rural economy. In line with this agenda, the announcements to set up a national centre for Artificial Intelligence and development of an AI portal through identification of nine priority areas in the segment will be critical to promote the adoption of these emerging technologies in the country and to position India as a front runner in this space across the globe.

The extension of the GeM platform, with a focus on supporting domestic trade and services, retail trading and welfare of traders augur well for the development of these sectors. The continued impetus to boost MSMEs and empower traders will contribute towards the growth of small businesses, fostering innovation and employment.

On the whole, we believe the Government’s thrust on technology along with the emphasis on internal trade in this year’s budget are defining steps, the results of which will be crucial in realising the vision of the $10-trillion economy in the long run

Bala Parthasarathy, Co-Founder & CEO, MoneyTap

The Government’s decision to develop a National Artificial Intelligence Portal will definitely boost the R&D in new and emerging technologies. End-to-end digital processing of Income Tax Returns within 24 hours sounds very promising and is a noble incentive for paying taxes on time.

We are also very hopeful towards the creation of digital villages as it will encourage people from rural areas to adopt various new-age services such as Fintech lending on their mobile phones.

All-said-and-done, this Budget is a huge relief for salaried individuals. A full tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 Lakh is great news for salaried employees. Standard deduction has also been increased to Rs. 50,000. So even people earning up to Rs. 6.5 lakh may not have to pay any tax if they invest in provident funds and other specified savings. Gratuity limit has also been increased to Rs. 30 Lakh, which will enable employers to pay higher tax-free gratuity to employees who have worked for them for more five years

Ravi B Goyal, Chairman & MD, AGS Transact Technologies Limited

Digital India being mentioned as one of the 10 pillars of the Government’s Vision 2030 is a welcome step for our industry. With urban India already adopting the Digital Inclusion, now the Government is penetrating deeper into semi-urban and rural India. The Government’s target to reach 1 lakh digital villages in the next 5 years is indeed encouraging and this will help in increasing the penetration levels of channels such as PoS, QR code and UPI and augur well for acquirers like us.

The Government’s new initiatives for farmers namely PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi will result in more Direct Benefit Transfers for the banking system. The Government’s intent to deploy AI (Artificial Intelligence) in various priority areas will also help if leveraged in end-to-end cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology

Sunil Sharma, Managing Director Sales, India & SAARC, Sophos

With India poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years, we welcome the Government’s proposal of ensuring the growth of SME’s & rural India through initiatives such as promotion of digital villages. Additionally, through steps such as the establishment of a national centre of artificial intelligence, the Government plans to skill India’s youth, through the adoption of new technologies such as AI, so that they can reach their full potential.

As the technology landscape evolves rapidly, along with the infinite opportunities that it provides us, there are also a myriad of new challenges especially in terms of IT security and data protection. Even though Indian businesses (67%) were the highest hit by ransomware with an average impact cost of approximately USD 1.17mn and 2018 being the year of serious data breaches, there was very limited focus on IT security in the budget. That said, while we welcome the Governments proposed steps in strengthening the MSME & SME sectors that provide employment to millions of people, there still remains a pressing need for further investment in technology for data protection and IT Security, both from the Government and organization’s standpoint.”

Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group

As India is poised to become a USD 5 trillion economy in next five years, there is an immense opportunity for Indian organizations to develop and flourish. With the rapid proliferation of new age technologies such as internet of things, artificial intelligence and others, we welcome the Government’s keen focus on building a digitally vibrant India in the next few years.

This will provide an opportunity for companies such as Syska to introduce IoT enabled products that are affordable in the Indian market and help in developing smart cities. Additionally, as energy efficient product & solutions are seeing increased adoption, we are pleased with the Government providing 143 crore LED bulbs to rural areas. This resonates with our mission of providing energy efficient LED lighting solutions that are ‘Made in India’ to every Indian household.

Vishal Gondal, CEO and founder GOQii

The 2019 budget looks promising for the healthcare sector; we have seen some major initiatives and announcements that will potentially change the health Index of India. One of the key highlights is the establishment of a system that ensures a stress free environment and comprehensive wellness for all. Keeping in mind that 55 per cent of India’s workforce are millennials, this is definitely need of the hour. Therefore, paving way for a stress-free India is directly proportional to its growth. The healthcare announcements made in the budget are a welcome move and will help build a strong economy. This will provide opportunities for companies like GOQii to contribute to making a stress-free India and creating a space that encourages preventive healthcare over curative.

Further, Ayushmann Bharat’s vision of improving the lives of 50 crore Indians which will potentially result in cumulative savings of INR 3,000 crores by the poor, is a testimony that the Government of India is strengthening the nation’s health ground up. We support the same philosophy that is making healthcare easily accessible for all Indians and governments efforts are evident through increased focus on making medicines, healthcare services and other health related instruments more affordable

Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-Founder of Haptik

With the announcement of National Artificial Intelligence portal, we expect India to be propelled on the path of leveraging advanced and disruptive technologies for economic prosperity and growth. We congratulate the government for this forward-looking budget

Neel Juriasingani, Co-Founder & CEO, DataCultr

Startups and the industry can take clues out of the various topics touched upon in this budget, to understand the direction and focus. Startups will have an integral role to play towards Vision 2030, it’s a great opportunity.

The concept of Digital villages and rural industrialisation opens up great avenues for companies & start-ups like us in the IoT & AI space, as well as for those working on building digital infrastructure of a connected India

