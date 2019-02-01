Budget 2019 has provided direction and a finite and ambitious goal for India to become a USD 10 trillion economy: Anil Valluri, NetApp

By Anil Valluri, President, India & SAARC Operations, NetApp

The Government, in its Budget 2019 today has articulated a compelling vision for India, both for the medium and long term. It has provided direction, and a finite and ambitious goal for India, of becoming a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030. I look forward to the details and to the Government marking progress against it. For the short term, this is a budget that has something for everyone, but more particularly the middle class, the agricultural community and marginalized sections of society. The sense of inclusion, financial as well as welfare is welcome and much needed to build the force for a stronger nation that can march towards what I call Vision 2030.

