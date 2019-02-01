Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Budget 2019 has provided direction and a finite and ambitious goal for India to become a USD 10 trillion economy: Anil Valluri, NetApp

SoftwareNews
By Express Computer
Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India
2

By Anil Valluri, President, India & SAARC Operations, NetApp

The Government, in its Budget 2019 today has articulated a compelling vision for India, both for the medium and long term. It has provided direction, and a finite and ambitious goal for India, of becoming a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030. I look forward to the details and to the Government marking progress against it. For the short term, this is a budget that has something for everyone, but more particularly the middle class, the agricultural community and marginalized sections of society. The sense of inclusion, financial as well as welfare is welcome and much needed to build the force for a stronger nation that can march towards what I call Vision 2030.

 


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link

  IT Salary Trends India

    Download this free report e-Book and learn:
1. IT salary structures in India
2. Transformation in IT Industry
3. Skills in Demand
4. CIO/CTO Salaries
DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE COPY
Powered by Convert Plus
Close