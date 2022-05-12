Express Computer


STEMROBO launches innovation lab to offer STEAM, Robotics, AI, Coding, and 21st-century skills to the schools virtually

NewsArtificial Intelligence (AI)
IT Skills
In line with its goal to reach the masses across the globe and help students hone their skills in STEM Education, Noida-based edtech startup STEMROBO Technologies has established Nation’s first Tinker Studio, a virtual innovation lab at its own headquarters in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Knowing no boundaries, this innovative lab is designed in such a way that students would get the same ambiance as they get in school just by sitting at home and via live broadcasting, they will get trained in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, and all the digital age skills theoretically and practically.

Establishing an in-house virtual lab is an avant-garde project where it aims to solve the challenges faced by millions of students. In the Covid-19 pandemic, the schools were closed and so were Tinkering labs, therefore, the students were not being able to foster out-of-the-box thinking and enhance their skills in Coding, AI, etc. Through this innovation lab, STEMROBO is merging its physical outreach and last-mile delivery to reach even the remotest part of the country where schools are not on par with that of urban cities, contributing their efforts in changing the landscape of the traditional ecosystem of education in India.

With the provision of Tinker Studio, schools in far off remote areas would also be able to avail the benefits of innovative learning online. With an unflinching team of 20 engineers, Tinker Studio will stream and deliver innovative content, projects, and will further spur knowledge sharing through unique kits and hardware infrastructure.

On the launch of Tinker Studio, Anurag Gupta, Co-Founder, STEMROBO Technologies said, “The goal of this lab is to provide students with hands-on experience and to help them develop skills such as cognitive thinking and decision-making. Tinker Studio would be able to reach students, schools, and stakeholders all around the world through live broadcasting interactive and engaging learning sessions.”

“We greatly believe in hands-on experience since it provides a clearer image of students’ concepts, allowing them to tackle real-life challenges and become future-ready. We have over 1800+ Schools associated with us, and we are recently conducting live sessions from the lab on different topics, technologies and doubt sessions for students, educators and parents,” he further said.

