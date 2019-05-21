Sterling and Wilson Partners with Uptime Institute

Sterling and Wilson, a Data Center EPC company, announced its partnership with Uptime Institute, a global standard for the proper design, build and operation of Data Centers. Sterling and Wilson provides turnkey data center services to its clientele including Design, Build, O&M and with this partnership, will also facilitate certification of Data Centers in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh, thus further cementing its position in the Data Center industry. All Uptime Institute services will be performed directly by Uptime Institute.

Henceforth, Sterling and Wilson will be one of its kind single-stop data center solution provider for constructing Data Centers in-line with Uptime Institute’s Tier Certifications of Design Documents (TCDD), Constructed Facility (TCCF), and Operational Sustainability (TCOS) as well as the M&O Stamp of Approval for management and operations. This alliance also includes Sterling and Wilson as a promoter of the globally recognized ATD, ATS and AOS educational accredited designations. The collaboration will enable both Uptime Institute and Sterling and Wilson to expand business further in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

Speaking on the partnership, Prasanna Sarambale, CEO – Data Center Business and Group Head – Business Development, Sterling and Wilson said, “We are glad to collaborate with Uptime Institute, and believe this is the right time to expand our offerings in the Indian market. In recent years, there have been concerns over the increasing global environmental issues, which has led to an extended set of controls and certifications for Data Centers to ensure better energy-efficient, effective, and robust infrastructure. We believe our association with Uptime Institute will help us share knowledge and the experience of the best Data Center practices with our clients.”

This partnership with Uptime Institute will enable both the organizations to engage further in the region with colocation, telecom, government, banking, PSU, NBFCs and Data Centers of all types and sizes. Sterling and Wilson will be known as a unique Data Center player delivering value-added end-to-end services.

Mustapha Louni, Managing Director Middle East & Africa, Uptime Institute said, “We are pleased to partner with Sterling and Wilson, a company that has a strong track record of providing data center services. Sterling and Wilson has shown exceptional growth over the last few years with the expansion of its range of services. We are confident in their ability to deliver the promotion and support of our Tier Certifications, M&O Stamp of Approval along with their own value-added services.”

“India is a significant market in the global Data Center industry and plays a crucial role in the expansion of this industry. Our partnership with Sterling and Wilson will be beneficial for many enterprises in India to improve their performance, efficiency, and reliability of business-critical infrastructure,” Mr. Louni added.

The size of Indian Data Center market is estimated to reach USD 4 Billion by the year 2024; growing at CAGR of around 9% during 2018-2024. Major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad are witnessing high investments of local and international operators in the Indian market according to a new report by Research and Markets.

