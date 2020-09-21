STPI IoT Open Lab geared up for mission innovation in IoT space

Read Article

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in association with Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India and in collaboration with Arrow Electronics has setup “Center of Excellence – STPI IoT OpenLab” at Bengaluru. The first batch of IoT startups are on board and the lab is fully ready to go live on 21st Sept 2020. STPI IoT Open Lab will bring in transformative changes in innovation, product development & IPR creation in IoT domain by nurturing promising tech startups while providing a compelling collaborative platform.

IoT OpenLab will enable innovative start-ups to develop disruptive IoT based applications, products & solutions in various business verticals like Defence, Aeronautics, Industrial, Agriculture, Health, Automotive and Education etc. The Lab is spread over an area of 4,200 sq ft. It aims to support & nurture around 500 start-ups over a period of 5 years.

The IoT Openlab is being supported by IESA & TiE (Industry Association Partners) to provide network opportunities to startups, PES Institute of Technology and RV College of Engineering (Academic Partners) to provide academic expertise & mentoring to the startups and Cyber Media & Forum Synergy (VC/Angel Partners) to provide funding access & opportunities to the startups. The industry partnership covers ONsemi, Kyocera, NXP, Analog devices, ST Micro, Infineon, Silicon Labs, Microchip, Littelfuse, KEMET.

Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, in his keynote address during the webinar of Going Live with STPI IoT Open Lab said, “STPI IoT Open Lab is a national lab and the startups associated with the STPI programs can access to this lab effectively. Startups can access the STPI IoT Open Lab from all across the country and leverage the potential of mentor pool. With an extensive global technology supply chain network, we are well-positioned to provide best-in-class engineering resources, technological expertise, and supply chain capabilities to local innovators and engineers as they create, make, and manage forward-thinking products.”

“With all the incubation and lab facilities, mentoring and funding support, startups can transform their entrepreneurial vision we are planning to nurture 500 startups in a period of 5 years. This CoE has been getting an overwhelming response and we have now 16 startups to be incubated in the first cohort,” highlighted Shri Shailendra Kumar Tyagi, Director, STPI Bengaluru in his inaugural speech at the go-live program.

Shri Sanjeev Keskar, MD, Arrow Electronics and Chief Mentor STPI IoT OpenLab was excited about his role and eagerly ready to share his expertise to enable startup to quickly build prototypes, develop product/solutions and Go-to market. “It’s a very happy moment for all of us that what we dreamt two years back has finally become a reality. IoT will play a significant role in electronics and semiconductor space in the coming times.” stated Shri Sanjeev Keskar.

“TiE-Bengaluru & IESA are collaboratively working to build an IoT ecosystem. We have seen massive growth in last 5 years, with 100 enterprise-level companies and over thousands of startups,” underlined Shri Ravi Gururaj, President, TiE-Bangalore.

“The IoT OpenLab in Bengaluru is a first-of-its-kind facility in India to bolster innovation. Startups normally find it difficult to buy and access sophisticated devices and equipment required for R&D. With the IoT Open Lab they will have complete access to world-class equipment. This facility will be the perfect platform for startups to covert their ideas into world-class products.” said Shri Natarajan M M, VP, South Asia, Arrow Global.

“Startups are the indication of innovations & R&D. IoT has varied applications across industries such as healthcare and manufacturing. The startups that will be incubated at IoT Open Lab will have market access in India and abroad,” said Shri Subodh Sachan, Director, STPI and MD & CEO, STPINEXT INITIATIVES.

