Subex awarded 6-year contract from VodafoneZiggo

Subex announced that it has been awarded a six-year deal with VodafoneZiggo, an integrated communications and entertainment services provider, to deploy its ROC Partner Settlement and Route Optimization Solutions. The solution will be deployed on a SaaS-based model for VodafoneZiggo’s new Interconnect Billing Platform, replacing three different existing legacy billing systems with a single solution, to reduce complexities and optimize costs. This deployment will also help VodafoneZiggo further reduce its operational costs through the Subex Managed Service Center of Excellence, to which certain business operations will be outsourced.

VodafoneZiggo is a Netherlands based operator offering fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. VodafoneZiggo is a joint venture of Liberty Global, the biggest international TV and broadband internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world’s biggest telecommunication companies. Post the merger in 2017, VodafoneZiggo has begun an IT transformation and system consolidation project. As a part of the project, the service provider selected Subex’s solutions for their Wholesale Department, to achieve business objectives through Subex’s expertise in Wholesale Management and Managed Services. Apart from reducing operational costs, the deployment will also allow VodafoneZiggo to generate more revenues through the new functionalities of the ROC platform, in addition to improving interconnect billing and reconciliations.

“It gives us great pride to secure a multi-year contract from VodafoneZiggo to deploy ROC Partner Settlement. Using ROC Partner Settlement, VodafoneZiggo will be able to address the dynamics of the entire partner ecosystem through a comprehensive wholesale solution. Deployment of this solution will enable flexibility as well as scalability to meet all business needs by the organization. For Subex, this partnership further strengthens our foothold in the European market.” Vinod Kumar, CEO & MD, Subex, said.

Michiel Peters, Director Wholesale, VodafoneZiggo said, “The partnership with Subex will definitely help us foray into newer and undiscovered segments with the revamping of our interconnect billing platform. Subex’s track record of successful deployments in the Wholesale Management domain, as well as its leading-edge ROC platform functionality and lower cost offshoring Managed Service capabilities made them the ideal partner of choice to help us drive our business objectives towards our 2020 plan of offering ‘the network of the future’.”

Subex’s ROC Partner Settlement offers a complete overview of interconnect agreements that will allow partner organizations to optimize revenue margins. It enables organization to focus on profit centers by providing robust coverage across revenue processes of order-to-cash and procurement-to-pay. Deploying this solution will help provide accuracy and completeness in billing and settlement. Further, it will allow real-time monitoring of the billing platform.

