SuperBot announces 300% increase in talent pool this fiscal year

SuperBot an intelligent, AI-powered voice agent SaaS startup, has announced increasing its manpower by around 300 per cent. The company currently boasts a strength of 55 and targets to take this number up to 200 by the end of fiscal 22-23. In the current times when the attrition rate at Indian companies is expected to increase (19 per cent), new-age companies widening their horizons for talent comes as a cheer to many.

Further to the hiring drive, the company looks at onboarding 20 per cent of the new recruits for senior level, and the rest of the profiles will be with the ratio of 50 per cent for mid-level and 30 per cent for entry-level positions.

The hiring will be conducted across departments including Marketing, sales, operations, tech, customer success and HR operations. Most of the fresh recruits will be based out of its headquarter Gurugram location.

“We are expanding and wish to add fresh talent to our workforce which will bring new skill sets to the table. We understand that the market is very challenging for talented professionals right now, and this might actually be an opportunity to acquire skilled manpower which will strengthen the company’s backbone for a longer run,” said Sarvagya Mishra, Co-Founder and Director, SuperBot (PinnacleWorks).