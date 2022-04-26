Stratbeans launches a content engineering LMS – ByteCasting

Stratbeans Learning Solutions, an Indian learning management solutions (LMS) provider, launched Bytecasting – the world’s first content engineering LMS in Learning Solution Conference.

ByteCasting -a curated solution is targeted towards Learning & Development (L&D) teams, Instructional Designers, and LMS admins. This first-of-its-kind solution facilitates development, sharing, optimization for various bandwidths and mobile learning, as well as editing and managing legacy content capabilities to customize author eLearning content. These enhanced capabilities significantly decrease the cost and implementation time of any learning program.

“We are excited to announce the release of our new eLearning authoring tool, Bytecasting. For a long time, content engineering in the LMS system was completely ignored, resulting in unforeseen challenges for content development teams and ultimately impacting the outcomes of eLearning and training. With organizations all over the world putting increased emphasis on upskilling their teams, it is imperative to develop solutions that help them quickly adapt and respond to the changing requirements. The new solution ByteCasting is a result of a deep understanding of how to make learning more engaging, easier to implement, and cost-effective for businesses, paving the way for more efficient organizations built for the future,” said Sameer Nigam, CEO, Stratbeans, speaking at the Learning Solutions Conference in Orlando, Florida today.

Some of the many challenges Bytecasting will solve include eLearning source file version management and distribution, and the ability to quickly make changes to legacy SCORM/eLearning multimedia.

Bytecasting LMS instance can be set up in under five minutes. With Bytecasting, eLearning development teams can manage published eLearnings, as well as source files such as. story,cp, and others with revision control. Subject matter experts and influencers without content authoring skills can use the inbuilt authoring to create a variety of content formats, including multimedia, assessments, and augmented reality. An added bonus of this innovative content engineering, Bytecasting is loaded with all standard features of LMS with AI driven support. This can be configured and upgraded to enterprise LxP with skill matrix and collaborative learning.