Supervity launches its SuperSales AI agent globally

Supervity launches its highly anticipated SuperSales AI Agent. This new SaaS product promises to revolutionize B2B sales by automating key processes and enabling businesses to accelerate productivity by up to 10x. With the SuperSales AI Agent, companies can streamline sales tasks, enhance customer engagement, and drive revenue growth, all while reducing time spent on routine activities.

Unlike traditional AI solutions, the SuperSales AI Agent offers three unique advantages. It boasts the fastest deployment in the market, ensuring quick integration into existing business operations. Additionally, it speeds up sales processes by 10x, allowing teams to close deals faster and more efficiently and its smart knowledge automation retrieves critical information, automates mundane sales tasks, updates CRM systems, and provides actionable insights to sales teams.

“Our vision for SuperSales AI Agent is to enable sales teams to focus on what really matters building relationships and solving customer problems while leaving the repetitive tasks to AI, by automating everything from lead generation to CRM updates, we’re giving businesses the tools to work smarter, not harder, and ultimately sell faster. This technology enables teams to spend more time fostering relationships, crafting tailored solutions, and closing deals essentially allowing them to do what they do best, but with 10x more productivity.” said Vijay Navaluri, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Supervity.

“Our focus with the launch of the SuperSales AI Agent is to drive a significant shift in how sales teams operate across industries. We understand that the time spent on administrative tasks like updating CRMs, filling out forms, or searching for leads often distracts from core sales activities. With SuperSales AI, we aim to not only eliminate these inefficiencies but also equip businesses with intelligent tools that adapt to their needs and scale with their growth. We project this product launch will contribute an additional $10 million USD in revenue by 2025. ” said Omkar Pandharkame, Chief Strategy Officer at Supervity.

The SuperSales AI Agent offers a variety of capabilities that are set to transform B2B sales operations. It can automatically generate leads, fill forms and RFPs based on sales knowledge, train new sales staff, and update CRM systems with minimal manual intervention. Additionally, it sends follow-up emails and creates new tasks, making sure sales teams stay proactive and efficient. These features make SuperSales AI the go-to solution for industries ranging from technology to manufacturing and beyond.

Data security and compliance are key priorities for Supervity. The SuperSales AI Agent adheres to all major security protocols, including SOC2 and GDPR, ensuring customer data remains secure and compliant with global standards.

Supervity anticipates that businesses adopting SuperSales AI Agent will see a significant increase in both productivity and cost-efficiency. By enabling teams to focus on high-value tasks, the AI agent helps businesses reduce costs associated with manual processes and achieve faster revenue growth.