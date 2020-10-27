Synechron acquires Citihub Digital

Read Article

Synechron Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting firm for the financial services industry, today announced the acquisition of Citihub Digital, a London and New York based technology consulting firm for the financial services industry. The acquisition expands Synechron’s existing capabilities and strength in areas across the Digital Enterprise, with Citihub Digital’s strong focus on application modernisation, cloud enablement, cybersecurity and operating model transformation. The global demand for strategic business solutions that are built using modern technology architectures is driving transformation across the financial services and insurance industries. Citihub Digital’s competency stands aligned with Synechron’s brand promise of Accelerating Digital initiatives for banks, asset managers, and insurance companies around the world.

With this acquisition, Citihub Digital brings Synechron a team of senior-level consultants with an average of 15 to 25 years of experience and deep expertise across banking and capital markets. Synechron’s innovation work and Citihub’s stellar competencies will lead to continued growth for the combined firms specifically in key financial markets including North America, Europe and APAC.

Post-acquisition, the firms will service many of the biggest logos in financial services including 9 of the top 10 global banks and will present clients with a comprehensive set of digital transformation capabilities.

Faisal Husain, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Synechron explained, “This acquisition continues to build on our depth of expertise in digital transformation consulting for financial services and insurance firms. Citihub Digital’s senior consultants specialise in bringing together business domain and technical topics which require knowledge across multiple capabilities such as strategy, application development and cybersecurity, making them a perfect fit with Synechron’s existing capabilities. I am proud to welcome Citihub Digital into Synechron.”

Chris Allison, Co-founder and Managing Director of Citihub Digital said, “We have seen a significant amount of growth in the last year, and Synechron is the best partner to enable us to take that to the next level. We were impressed with the investments Synechron has made in its Financial Innovation Labs (FinLabs) in key financial markets, its R&D efforts and its award-winning Accelerators to lead the industry in areas like AI, Data Science, InsurTech, WealthTech, RegTech and Blockchain. We firmly believe that our clients will receive enormous value with the added power and global scale that Synechron can provide.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]