Synology® announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 expansion unit

Synology launched DiskStation DS925+ for professionals and businesses seeking high performance and reliable data management.

“The 4-bay Plus Series models inherited over one million installations and have always been among our most widely-adopted products.” said Jeffrey Huang, product manager of Synology. “Not only are they favored by professionals but also deployed by enterprises in remote and branch environments as edge servers. For this reason, we’ve designed the DS925+ to deliver business-grade performance and reliability.”

Efficient and Scalable Storage in a Compact Form

The DS925+ is engineered to tackle demanding workloads. Equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports and two M.2 slots for creating all-flash storage pool or cache, the DS925+ delivers substantial performance gains with preconfigured settings compared to its predecessor—including 149% faster SMB downloads, 150% faster uploads, 131% faster reads, and 150% faster writes.

In addition to its performance, the new 4-bay model also provides high capacity and scalability. When paired with the new DX525 expansion unit, it supports up to 9 drive bays and offers up to 180 TB of raw capacity, allowing users to expand as needed—making it ideal for growing data demands.

The DS925+ is engineered as a full-featured system to deliver consistent performance and reliability with Synology hard drives. It follows a carefully curated drive compatibility framework, backed by over 7,000 hours of rigorous testing. To ensure optimal integration and long-term dependability, DSM on the DS925+ requires compatible hard drives for installation.

Versatile Features for Business Workloads

Powered by Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM), the DS925+ offers versatile features to meet diverse business data management needs.

  1. Synology Drive transforms the system into a private cloud, enabling cross-platform access and site-to-site syncing for distributed teams.
  2. Active Backup Suite provides comprehensive protection for Windows, Linux, and MacOS devices, virtual machines, and cloud accounts, with flexible off-site backup options.
  3. Surveillance Station delivers scalable video management and offers real-time intelligent analytics to safeguard physical assets.

