Spyne achieves 5X annual growth, targets onboarding 4,000 automotive dealerships worldwide in FY25

Spyne has crossed a significant milestone by onboarding over 1,500 dealerships worldwide. This includes renowned names like Greenway Auto Group, Clay Cooley Auto Group, Covert Bee Group, Sell Any Car, CARS24, Carsa, and Motor Auction Group, as well as several leading OEMs such as Toyota, BMW, among others. Building on this rapid growth, Spyne has set an ambitious 200% growth target for the current financial year, with plans to expand its footprint to over 4,000 dealerships globally. The surge signals a clear shift toward AI-led transformation in dealership operations.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Spyne is revolutionising the used car dealership space globally by giving small and mid-sized dealers the tools to thrive in a digital-first world. Its unified platform simplifies every stage of the selling process—from pricing the vehicle, digitising inventory, and managing leads with AI, to creating high-quality listings that capture buyer attention. In markets like India, where many dealers still operate using traditional, offline methods and rely on manual records, Spyne empowers dealerships with smart retail solutions that will help them manage their business intelligently and drive more sales.

With operations already spanning 47+ countries, Spyne is not only spreading its footprint across the world but also building deeper relations with the Indian used car dealer space. This year, the company has launched a dedicated outbound sales engine to build high-impact partnerships across India, EMEA, Southeast Asia, and Australia. This strategic move reinforces Spyne’s position as a global leader in AI-powered solutions for the automotive industry, enabling dealer partners to streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver a better customer experience.

“The global used car market is growing at an unprecedented pace, and so is the competition and the pressure to deliver enhanced experiences. But, the traditional ways of running dealerships are no longer sustainable in today’s dynamic market,” said Sanjay Varnwal, CEO and Co-founder of Spyne. “With a shift in consumer behaviour and their rising expectations, it’s critical for dealerships, especially in the used-car segment, to embrace digital transformation. Our mission is to turn every partner into a smart dealership, equipped to grow and compete effectively. Tying up with over 1,500 dealerships globally is a strong validation of that vision, and we’re aiming to enable 4.000 dealerships in the coming year.”

To fuel its next phase of growth, the company is ramping up hiring across engineering and sales. From Tech Leads to Enterprise Sales Managers, Spyne is building a high-performance team to drive innovation, enter new markets, and support an increasingly global customer base.

Spyne stands at the forefront of this transformation, empowering dealerships with AI-led tools that bring speed, structure, and consistency to their operations. With a clear vision, robust product, and growing global footprint, Spyne isn’t just responding to industry change—it’s defining what the future of automotive retail looks like.