Veeam unveils inaugural ESG report on Earth Day, highlighting sustainability, social impact, and corporate governance initiatives

Veeam® Software announced the release of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of Earth Day. This landmark report showcases Veeam’s commitment to inclusively creating a sustainable future while maintaining the highest standards of trust and governance.

“Today at VeeamON, we are proud to launch our inaugural ESG report, which is an important milestone in our commitment to making Veeam the best place to work, while positively impacting the world around us,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “At Veeam, we believe that our responsibility extends beyond compliance; it encompasses our commitment to the planet, our people, and the communities we serve. It’s not just about saying what we’ll do, it’s about showing how we’ve made progress and setting out ambitious goals for the future. As we celebrate Earth Day, we are reminded of the vital role each of us plays in protecting our resources and environmental stewardship, ensuring a vibrant future for generations to come.”

Key Areas of the Veeam ESG Report include:

Environment: Caring for Our Planet

E-Waste Recycling: Veeam recycled 1,203 laptops globally in 2023-2024, preventing 3,402 pounds of e-waste through its hardware recycling initiatives.

Facilities: Eight Veeam offices are LEED-certified, showcasing the company's dedication to green building practices.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Veeam measured its baseline Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2023, achieved a reduction in emissions in 2024.

Future Goals: By 2026, Veeam plans to calculate Scope 3 emissions and collaborate with suppliers to track and reduce their environmental impact.

Social: Supporting Our Team and Communities

Community Impact: In 2024, Veeam employees volunteered 2,793 hours, supporting causes such as animal shelters, wildfire relief, and dementia care centers through initiatives like Veeam Cares and the Veeam It Forward Marathon.

Employee Engagement: 84% of employees rated Veeam as a "good place to work," and 96% of participants in the 2024 Global Day of Learning found the program insightful.

Empowering People: Veeam launched initiatives like EmpowerHer, providing free certification training to 150 women, and partnered with organisations like Women in Tech and Out & Equal.

Benefits: Veeam offers competitive benefits, including parental leave, 401(k) matching, unlimited PTO, and support for family planning and adoption.

Trust: Leading with Integrity

Governance: Veeam’s ESG strategy is overseen by its Compliance Department, which reports to the Board of Directors.

Cybersecurity: The company achieved a 100% completion rate for its mandatory cybersecurity training and implemented advanced phishing simulations to enhance resilience.

Certifications: Veeam secured industry-leading standards such as ISO 27701, ISO 27017, and HIPAA attestation, with further certifications expected in 2025.

AI and Data Privacy: Veeam launched a Generative AI Policy, an updated Code of Conduct and rigorous data protection measures underscoring its commitment to ethical practices.

As Veeam continues its journey towards sustainability, this initial ESG Report serves as a platform to showcase achievements and outline future company goals. Veeam remains committed to continuous improvement, aligning actions with its mission of creating a resilient and inclusive future.