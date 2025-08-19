Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Synology named in the 2025 Gartner™ Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms

Synology named in the 2025 Gartner™ Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms

News
By Express Computer
0 7

Synology announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer  for Primary Storage Platforms report. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to customers worldwide for placing their trust in Synology’s products and services.

“We thank our customers worldwide for recognizing the value Synology brings,” said Philip Wong, CEO and Chairman of Synology. “Our goal has always been to go beyond traditional storage and deliver secure and integrated data management solutions that empower customers to tackle their data challenges with confidence and ease.”

Today, Synology serves over 260,000 business customers globally, spanning high-demand industries such as semiconductors, finance, manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and more. More than half of Fortune 500 companies rely on Synology solutions for their daily operations.

The 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms aggregates feedback from 52 verified end users of Synology solutions. As of December 31, 2024, Synology earned an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image