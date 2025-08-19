Synology named in the 2025 Gartner™ Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms

Synology announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms report. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to customers worldwide for placing their trust in Synology’s products and services.

“We thank our customers worldwide for recognizing the value Synology brings,” said Philip Wong, CEO and Chairman of Synology. “Our goal has always been to go beyond traditional storage and deliver secure and integrated data management solutions that empower customers to tackle their data challenges with confidence and ease.”

Today, Synology serves over 260,000 business customers globally, spanning high-demand industries such as semiconductors, finance, manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and more. More than half of Fortune 500 companies rely on Synology solutions for their daily operations.

The 2025 Gartner Voice of the Customer for Primary Storage Platforms aggregates feedback from 52 verified end users of Synology solutions. As of December 31, 2024, Synology earned an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.