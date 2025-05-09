Express Computer

T-Hub and beyond next ventures India extend Indo-Japan partnership to scale deep-tech, social impact, and global talent for a future-ready innovation ecosystem

T-Hub and Beyond Next Ventures India (BNVI) have signed an addendum to their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), extending their partnership until November 2027. This extension marks a continued commitment to fostering cross-border innovation between India and Japan in deep-tech and social impact domains. Building on the original MoU signed in 2023, the extended partnership will enable the launch of multiple strategic initiatives over the next five years.

The renewed MoU will advance three primary strategic initiatives, which are designed to create sustainable value for both ecosystems:

  • Social Innovation Program (India): As part of this initiative, T-Hub and BNVI will jointly launch a Social Innovation Program aimed at empowering startups that address critical social and environmental issues. This program will work in tandem with BNVI’s BRAVE Accelerator, leveraging the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funding and mentorship. It will enable Indian startups to leverage Japanese expertise and resources to scale solutions globally, ultimately impacting underserved communities and addressing challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and poverty.
  • Innovation Leaders Program (India): T-Hub and BNVI will collaborate to develop a localised version of BNVI’s Innovation Leaders Program, which is designed to cultivate a pipeline of highly skilled, science-backed entrepreneurs in India. This program will foster a new generation of talent capable of tackling complex global problems and developing deep-tech solutions. By building robust entrepreneurial talent in India, this initiative will enhance India’s position as a global hub for high-tech innovation and entrepreneurship.
  • Indo-Japan Innovation Program (India and Japan): This program will facilitate closer engagement between Japanese corporations and Indian startups, creating a platform for mutual collaboration. Through this initiative, T-Hub and BNVI aim to promote the establishment of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, which will serve as innovation hubs for Japanese companies looking to expand in the Indian market. This collaboration will also help Indian startups gain market access in Japan, allowing them to scale internationally and diversify their business prospects.

The strategic extension of the partnership will also see BNVI operating from T-Hub’s Hyderabad campus, continuing to lead innovation initiatives under the Indo-Japan Innovation Bridge and T-Bridge programs. These efforts will connect ecosystems across both nations, facilitating open innovation, mentorship, and cross-border partnerships.

This partnership aims to significantly benefit both parties and the larger innovation ecosystem by creating new business avenues, enhancing talent development, and generating long-term social impact through entrepreneurship. The collaboration will empower startups to access new markets, resources, and expertise, while also helping both countries drive innovation in deep-tech and social impact sectors.

Jay Krishnan, Partner, Beyond Next Ventures, said “The extension of our MoU with T-Hub is a pivotal moment in advancing innovation that addresses both economic and social challenges. By tapping into India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, we aim to co-create impactful solutions and empower local startups to expand their reach, leveraging Japan’s rich experience in technology and business excellence. This partnership helps us not just invest, but also actively build solutions that resonate globally.”

Kavikrut, CEO, T-Hub, said “Our partnership with BNVI reflects our shared vision to create a more inclusive, innovative world. By bringing Japan’s deep-tech capabilities to India, we can empower Indian entrepreneurs to scale their innovations with global insights and partnerships. The initiatives we’re launching will provide leverage for founders in India who are building startups for global social impact”

