TAC InfoSec secures over 100 new clients worldwide as preferred partner for Google’s ADA CASA

TAC InfoSec Limited is elated to announce an unprecedented milestone in its expansion journey. In April 2024, TAC InfoSec achieved a remarkable milestone by securing 105 new customers through its preferred partnership with Google via ESOP AppSec. This diverse client base spans 21 countries, with the majority hailing from the United States, highlighting the global impact and appeal of its cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.

This achievement underscores the power and precision of TAC InfoSec’s strategic initiatives and market expansion efforts.

“We are thrilled by the rapid growth and the extensive international reach we have achieved in such a short time. What once took 2.5 years to accomplish—reaching 100 customers—was surpassed in just one month,” said Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO of Tac InfoSec, adding, “Our partnership with Google and our listing on NSE Emerge have significantly boosted our visibility and credibility in the global market. This momentum reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in our state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions.”

With this accelerated growth, TAC InfoSec is on track to achieve its goal of acquiring 3,000 new customers in the current fiscal year. The company is also setting its sights on becoming the largest vulnerability management company in the world by 2026 with 10,000 customers.

TAC Security’s innovative solutions and strategic collaborations continue to drive its success and expansion in the cybersecurity industry, reinforcing its position as a global leader. The company is also planning to upsell different products and services from its portfolio to recently acquired customers to boost revenue.