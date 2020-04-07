TagMango Organises a Live-Streaming Event with Celebrities to Raise Donations for PM-CARES Fund

Read Article

TagMango, a Y-Combinator backed celebrity connect platform, has taken a novel route to fight against COVID-19 by organizing a live-streaming event to entertain the masses during the social distancing period. The event aims to encourage donations pan-India with any amount starting from INR 100 to 25,000. The three-day star-studded event (from 10-12 April, 2020) will help raise funds by the startup, while extending its collective support to the PM Cares Fund initiative.

(The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) is used for combat, containment and relief efforts against the coronavirus outbreak and similar pandemic like situations in the future.)

Commenting on the same, Mohammad Hasan, Co-Founder, said, “With all the news outlets talking about burgeoning infections, death rates, and economical slowdowns, TagMango is seeking to deviate people’s attention away from the bad, towards the productive good through this event.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the people working for our safety in the frontline but that is not enough. While morally we stand by the government, it is our duty to provide financial assistance as much as we can in the difficult times. With this event, we hope we are able to do so”, said Divyanshu Damani, Co-Founder.



The mega virtual event will not only entertain but also give fans an opportunity to mingle with their favorite celebrities during a live interaction QnA, performances, and comedy shows. TagMango has roped in a list of stars, namely Nikita Sharma, Mohit Hiranandani, Shruti Sinha, Mehreen Pirzada, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Raghav Sachar, who will perform at the event. The platform has over 1,500 active celebrities, comedians, artists.

The event is open to all and will be live on 10-12 April 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

TagMango is a Y Combinator-backed startup that connects celebrities to their loyal fan base, enabling the fan to book a video shoutout/video call from his or her favourite celebrity.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]