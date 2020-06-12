Tamil Nadu explores possibility of setting up a Drone Corporation

Read Article

Tamil Nadu is exploring the possibility of setting up a Drone Corporation to make the state a drone manufacturing hub, said an official statement.

The state plans to have the hub using the drone technology developed by Anna University.

A meeting to this effect was held with stakeholders under the chairmanship of State Development Policy Council Vice Chairman C. Ponnaiyan.

Drones have wide scope for use in various sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, health, forest and wildlife, education, urban development, traffic management, mining and others.

A presentation was made by M. Annadurai, Vice President, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and a former senior official of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

